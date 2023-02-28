"Sometimes he doesn't care about the world" - Ex-PSG star explains why he expects more from Neymar despite supporting Brazilian forward

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Jerome Rothen has come to Neymar's defence amidst recent criticism but feels the forward should contribute more for the Parisians both on and off the field.

PSG earned a 3-0 win against Ligue 1 title contenders Olympique Marseille on Sunday (February 26). Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (twice) were on the scoresheet, with both players assisting the other too.

The duo's dazzling performances in Neymar's absence have put the Brazilian under the spotlight again. Journalist Daniel Riolo believes Neymar should not start for Les Parisiens when he returns from his ankle injury.

Rothen, though, has come to the former Barcelona superstar's defence, saying that he's a key member of the PSG squad. He feels it's necessary to keep the 31-year-old mentally and physically fit, but he has been inconsistent during his time at the Parc des Princes so far.

"Neymar to be used as a luxury joker when he returns? Of course not, it's not a question of doing without Neymar or another player," Rothen said on his own show on RMC. "Neymar is part of the PSG squad today with a very important role because he is one of the headliners.

"We must ensure that he's well in his head and well in his body so that he gives the maximum on the ground. And he already has. It's been irregular; it's been inconsistent; it's been insufficient for the six years that he has been at Paris Saint-Germain."

However, Rothen went on to explain why he expects more from the Brazilian. The former winger reckons Neymar is doing things that he did not do during his time at Barcelona:

"Sometimes he doesn't care about the world, with his social networks and the investment he puts into the club. I think he has a duty and an obligation with the contract he has at Paris Saint-Germain; he must invest much more than he does in the image of the club. He allows himself to do things that he didn't do when he was at Barcelona."

Rothen hails PSG superstar Neymar as exceptional player

Despite his concerns about the Brazil international, Rothen acknowledged the Brazilian's abilities as a player. Rothen said that the former Santos star is an exceptional player like Messi and Mbappe:

"We must not forget that Neymar is an incredible player; (he's) exceptional and capable of making moves on the field and making extraordinary matches. A bit like what Lionel Messi did with his assists and overall (game) in Sunday's match, which was one of his best at PSG. This is also a bit of what Kylian Mbappe very often does because they are exceptional players."

Neymar has bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across competitions for PSG this season.

Poll : 0 votes