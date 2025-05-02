"Sometimes you can't control everything" - Jules Kounde reacts on social media after picking up injury in Barcelona-Inter UCL clash

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has reacted on social media after picking up an injury in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan. The France international came off in the 42nd minute of this tie, which ended 3-3 on Wednesday, April 30.

Ad

The 26-year-old, who occupies the right-back space, is now set to miss the second leg at the San Siro on Tuesday, May 06. After coming off due to injury in this game, Kounde wrote on social media (via Tribal Football):

"I'm very disappointed to get injured at this point in the season, when everything is at stake... but sometimes you can't control everything."

"Full confidence that this team will get the job done no matter who's on the pitch. Thank you all for your support, it means a lot."

Ad

Trending

Overall, he's made 53 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging four goals and eight assists. In Kounde's absence, it is likely that Hansi Flick will turn to Eric Garcia for the reverse tie, the player who replaced the Frenchman in the first leg.

However, this could be a problem area, given Garcia often plays as a centre-half. The Spain international has made 39 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging three goals and two assists.

Ad

Hansi Flick appreciates Lamine Yamal's work rate after Barcelona-Inter clash

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal was among the standout players in the Blaugrana's first-leg semi-final Champions League match against Inter Milan. The Spaniard scored his team's first goal of the night, which brought the game to level terms.

Ad

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has praised Yamal not only for his ability on the ball, but also his work rate. Speaking to reporters after this match, the German said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“He knows what I want from him. When you’re capable of playing at that level, you have to prove it again. It’s not just about one game."

“All players have the potential to improve. It’s not just about talent and genius, but also effort."

Ad

He added:

“When you want to reach the level of Ronaldo, Messi, and the greats, you have to stay calm and see what happens."

“But we’re very happy that he’s playing with us and that he’s at this level. But we know he has to work hard to stabilize at this level and improve even more. It doesn’t end here.”

Overall, Yamal has made 49 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging 15 goals and 24 assists. He's contracted with the Blaugrana till the summer of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More