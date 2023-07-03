“Sometimes he doesn’t even have to talk” – Arsenal talent Khayon Edwards lavishes praise on Gunners leader with special aura

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards has lauded Granit Xhaka's leadership, stating that the latter can capture his team's attention just with his aura.

Xhaka has enjoyed an incredible turnaround in fortunes from a few years ago. The Swiss attracted plenty of criticism for throwing the captain's armband on the turf back in 2019, which led to him being stripped of the captaincy. He is now one of their most experienced players and has led the young team without the armband.

Edwards, a 19-year-old striker who plays for Arsenal's U21 side, has spent some time around the senior team. When asked who the most vocal player in Mikel Arteta's side was on the "Beautiful Game Podcast," he said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Granit Xhaka, he’s a leader still. Sometimes he doesn’t even have to talk, it’s just his aura. He’s that sort of person.”

TBR Football @tbrfootball 'Doesn't even have to talk': Khayon Edwards says £35m Arsenal player has a serious 'aura' about him dlvr.it/Src3yw 'Doesn't even have to talk': Khayon Edwards says £35m Arsenal player has a serious 'aura' about him dlvr.it/Src3yw

Apart from rallying his troops when needed, Xhaka also enjoyed arguably his best season in a Gunners jersey during the 2022-23 campaign. The midfielder, 30, recorded seven goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League matches, helping his team lead the standings for long stretches before finishing second.

Overall, he has played 297 times for Arsenal, scoring 23 times and laying out 29 assists. Xhaka has won two FA Cups and two FA Community Shields since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016.

Edwards, meanwhile, is expected to get some playing time during the senior team's preseason tour. The Englishman scored four goals in 15 matches for the Gunners' U21s last season. Prior to joining the U21 team, he netted 21 times in 43 matches for their U18 side.

Granit Xhaka will reportedly leave Arsenal once Declan Rice joins club

Despite being invaluable to Arsenal during the 2022-23 season, Granit Xhaka looks set to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer. The Swiss international has been linked with move to Bayer Leverkusen since the start of the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners also seem to be preparing for his departure and recently agreed a deal worth £105 million with West Ham United for Declan Rice, as per multiple reports. However, they are yet to officially the signing.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Xhaka will leave for Leverkusen once Rice's arrival becomes official. He provided the update via his Twitter account on Monday, July 3, writing:

“Granit Xhaka has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen since May. Bayer Leverkusen have an agreement with Arsenal since May. Deal expected to be completed once Declan Rice joins #AFC. Still waiting for club’s green light.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Bayer Leverkusen have an agreement with Arsenal since May.



Deal expected to be completed once Declan Rice joins



Still waiting for club’s green light twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BayerLeverkusen



Arsenal will only give the green light once they sign new midfielder with Declan Rice as priority target. Understand the agreement between Granit Xhaka and Bayer Leverkusen is still valid, sealed and confirmed at this stage. He accepted one month agoArsenal will only give the green light once they sign new midfielder with Declan Rice as priority target. #AFC Understand the agreement between Granit Xhaka and Bayer Leverkusen is still valid, sealed and confirmed at this stage. He accepted one month ago 🚨🔴⚫️ #BayerLeverkusenArsenal will only give the green light once they sign new midfielder with Declan Rice as priority target. #AFC https://t.co/gBy3wOQeZJ Granit Xhaka has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen since May.Bayer Leverkusen have an agreement with Arsenal since May.Deal expected to be completed once Declan Rice joins #AFC Still waiting for club’s green light Granit Xhaka has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen since May.Bayer Leverkusen have an agreement with Arsenal since May.Deal expected to be completed once Declan Rice joins #AFC.Still waiting for club’s green light 🔴⚫️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Xhaka's current Arsenal contract runs until 2024. It remains to be seen what kind of transfer fee the Premier League giants get back for a player they signed for close to £30 million seven years back.

Poll : 0 votes