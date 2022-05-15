"Sometimes there are explanations, other times not" - Pochettino explains why Lionel Messi has blown hot and cold for PSG this season 

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has offered an explanation why Lionel Messi has struggled for consistency this season.

The Argentine netted twice in the Parisians' 4-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with both goals coming in the first half. That was his first brace in the French top flight since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

He had the opportunity to bring up his maiden PSG hat-trick in the second half when the visitors won a penalty. However, he was more than content with Kylian Mbappe taking it.

The 34-year-old's form on the night was a far cry from what it has been for much of the season. However, Pochettino believes there isn't much explanation for that besides it being a part of the sport. In an interview with French daily newspaper Le Parisien, Pochettino said:

"It's football. Sometimes there are explanations other times not, from one game to another it can change. You may or may not be successful. But for me, Leo always plays well. On the pitch, I always see him doing great and unique things."

Messi has struggled to replicate his usual scoring form in his first season with PSG, netting only six goals in Ligue 1 ahead of their final match of the season.

However, four of them have come since last month, indicating that he could finally be settling in Paris. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made up for his lack of goals with his playmaking brilliance, netting 13 assists, the most in the division after only Mbappe (15).

No Ballon d'Or award for PSG ace Lionel Messi this year?

Overall, it hasn't been a fine campaign for Messi, despite winning the Ligue 1 title, and he may not be anywhere near the Ballon d'Or podium this year.

Karim Benzema, Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have all been far superior to him at an individual level this season. For the record, Messi wasn't even nominated for Ligue 1's Player of the Season award, and Betfair put him 25-1 to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Given his improving form, though, PSG fans will expecting to see more of that from him next season and clinch an eighth Golden Ball.

