"Sometimes such factors can be decisive" - Leroy Sane predicts the result for Manchester City vs Liverpool 

Leroy Sane has predicted the outcome for Sunday's game.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Apr 10, 2022 02:41 PM IST
News

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has predicted his former side Manchester City to come away with three points against Liverpool on Sunday (10 April). The German international believes the Cityzens will secure a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Sane has stated that he will be supporting his former side and is hoping for a repeat of the 2019 game. The 26-year-old winger was quoted as saying the following (via Si.com):

"I’m really looking forward to it and I’ll keep my fingers crossed for my former teammates and the whole club. Sometimes such factors can be decisive in these games. My predictions are not always the best, but I think City will win 2-1 as we did in 2019."

Manchester City vs Liverpool will yet again be a vital game in regards to the Premier League title. With eight games remaining in the season, City are leading the race and are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool. A win at the Etihad Stadium for either side will give them the ascendency in the title race.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Reds have the momentum going into the fixture. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently on a 10-match winning run in the Premier League, stretching back to mid-January.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw when they faced one another earlier this season at Anfield.

City’s pivotal 2018/19 home clash with Liverpool, as seen through the eyes of @aguerosergiokun and @leroy_sane! 🔥⬇️

Manchester City and Liverpool also play one another in the FA Cup semifinals

Sunday's game is not the only time Liverpool and Manchester City will face each other this month. The two sides have been drawn against each other in the semifinals of the FA Cup to be played on 16 April. The winner of this tie will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final.

As things stand, both sides are currently competing on numerous fronts. Liverpool are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup back in February. Manchester City, on the other hand, are looking to win the treble for the first time in the club's history.

𝗪𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 🏟@ManCity 🆚 @LFC @ChelseaFC 🆚 @CPFC The ties for the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals are set https://t.co/WUw2nwR6XP
It is also worth noting that both sides have picked up wins in the first leg of their respective Champions League quarterfinals. The Reds secured a comfortable 3-1 away win against SL Benfica while City secured a narrow 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium against Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
