"Sometimes fans see the player as a machine" - Former Chelsea star Willian calls out football culture in Brazil

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian has criticised the football culture in Brazil. He said that players are perceived like machines and are often put under unnecessary pressure.

In a recent interview with Placar, Willian said:

"Sometimes fans see the player as a machine, who has to get everything right 100%, but the player is a human being subject to mistakes like any other professional. Often the pressure ends up being exaggerated, taking it to the other side, affecting family members."

Willian has spent the bulk of his career in England, playing for Chelsea, Arsenal and now Fulham. Speaking about the difference in English and Brazilian football, he said:

"It's different here, not that it doesn't happen, something could happen on the networks. I think it's difficult, but it could be with someone else. With me, it never happened to lose a game, and they come to attack my family, threats; it could happen to others, and if it happens, for sure, the club and the authorities will act immediately."

He added:

"For that reason, my return to Brazil was a little difficult. Here we are used to it; a defeat will never prevent a player from going to the mall or restaurant with his children. My personal life is untouchable, but we know that in Brazil, it's not like that."

Chelsea complete signing of Jamaican international

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaican international Dujuan "Whisper" Richards. The 17-year-old is a sensational goalscorer at youth level. He will join the club following his 18th birthday.

Richards has already made two appearances for the Jamaican national team. He's a product of the Pheonix Allstars Football Academy. Richards joined the academy back at the age of 11.

He previously played against several English clubs in a youth competition named the Manning Cup. He scored 31 goals and provided 19 assists while representing Kingston College.

