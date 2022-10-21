Following his decision to storm out of Old Trafford during Manchester United's match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement. Notably, the forward left the bench and walked into the tunnel before the full-time whistle after he refused to be substituted onto the pitch.

Ronaldo has now broken his silence regarding the situation with an Instagram post that read:

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us."

His statement continued:

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden exit, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would deal with the situation later. It has now been confirmed that Ronaldo will not be part of the squad set to face Chelsea on Saturday, with the punishment coming swiftly for the Portugal forward.

Manchester United secure impressive win without Cristiano Ronaldo

While it was Cristiano Ronaldo's exit that grabbed the headlines in the midweek clash, the Red Devils played an impressive game to beat Tottenham 2-0. They are currently preparing to face the Blues at the weekend without Ronaldo, and it does not look like they will need him.

The forward has started just two Premier League games this season, scoring one goal. Notably, he has had to come off the bench in six games, while playing the full 90 minutes in only one match.

While Ten Hag has mostly sidelined the club's best goalscorer from last season, it has not affected the Red Devils. They have lost just once in their last four league games.

Manchester United made 28 attempts on goal, the most by any Premier League side this season, and they ruthlessly beat down Spurs with attacking prowess. With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the squad, temporarily at least, it is unknown what the forward's future might hold at Old Trafford.

