Breaking: Manchester United announce decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea game

siManchester United have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea on October 22.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel during the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 and has now been dropped for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

A club statement reads (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”.

The Portuguese was selected on the bench by manager Erik ten Hag for the encounter with Spurs.

In the 89th minute he was pictured trudging off down the sidelines before departing down the tunnel.

This was despite Ten Hag being able to still make two substitutions in the win.

It was the sixth league game that Cristiano Ronaldo had started on the bench this season and speculation grows over his future at Old Trafford.

Reports claim that the forward even refused to come on as a substitute during the win before he left down the tunnel.

Ten Hag and Ronaldo held crunch talks on October 20 over the situation and it appears the outcome is that he has been dropped for the clash with Chelsea.

It remains to be seen how long the Portuguese will be suspended by the club for.

Manchester United set to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1 million

Ronaldo's issues at Old Trafford continue

Alongside being dropped for the clash with Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly also faces a £1 million fine.

Ten Hag will also order the Portuguese to apologize to teammates for his actions in the victory over Tottenham on Wednesday.

It is just the latest twist in the ongoing saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United.

The forward appeared to push for a departure this past summer but remained at Old Trafford.

He has made 12 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals.

The former Real Madrid striker's contract with Manchester United runs until next summer and there is the option of a one-year extension.

