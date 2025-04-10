"Sometimes I feel uncomfortable talking about him" - Javier Mascherano on wanting to 'help' Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has shared his thoughts on captain Lionel Messi after the latter inspired the Herons to victory over Los Angeles FC (LAFC). The Argentina international scored twice to help his side claim a vital 3-1 win over LAFC and progress in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Messi was in inspired form for his side as they came from 2-0 down on aggregate to win the tie 3-2 and reach the semi-final of the competition for the first time. The 37-year-old earned the praise of his manager and former teammate Mascherano, who pointed out that he sometimes feels uncomfortable speaking about him. He hailed Messi as the greatest ever, praising his desire to win.

"Messi is the soul of this team. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable talking about him because I've known him for 20 years now, and I have to help him in this stage of his career. He's a guy who has everything in football. He's the greatest in history, and he's still making the path and guiding the new generations beyond having won everything until the last day he plays on the pitch.

"He wants to win and will do the impossible. Football is just about wanting, but you have to be able. And he has that ability because he is the greatest of all."

Lionel Messi has taken on a starring role since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, and it was no different against LAFC. The former Barcelona and PSG man helped his side keep their composure as they came from behind to win in front of their fans.

Mascherano has found working with Messi at Inter Miami productive, with the forward netting eight times in nine appearances this season. The captain remains a pivotal contributor despite his age, and continues to guide his side's younger stars.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami into CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi was in fine form for Inter Miami as they came from behind to defeat LAFC 3-1 in their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal meeting. The Herons reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time in their history following a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, LAFC took the lead in the ninth minute through Aaron Long. Inter Miami responded through Messi ten minutes from the break, with the 37-year-old arrowing an effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The Herons took the lead at home when midfielder Federico Redondo headed home in the 61st minute. Javier Mascherano's side had a chance to win it when LAFC star Marlon was penalized for handling the ball in his box. Lionel Messi stepped up to score the 84th minute penalty to seal his side's place in the last four. They will now face Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM for a place in the final.

