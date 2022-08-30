"Sometimes I get angry about his decisions" - Agent of Manchester United linked midfielder feels €100 million price-tag set by club president is 'too much' for his client

Mateja Kezman, the agent of Manchester United-linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, has expressed his frustration at Lazio slapping a €100 million price tag on his client.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Belgian club KRC Genk for €15 million in the summer of 2015. He has since been a key player for the Serie A outfit, making 297 appearances across all competitions for them.

The 27-year-old found the back of the net 58 times and provided 53 assists in those matches. His performances for Lazio have seen him attract transfer interest from other clubs in recent years.

Manchester United are one such club credited with a serious interest in Milinkovic-Savic. They have been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer as well, with reports claiming they have been in touch with his representatives.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



The ideal number 8 for Ten Hag’s Man Utd. Sergej Milinković-Savić received 6.17 progressive passes per 90 for Lazio last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.The ideal number 8 for Ten Hag’s Man Utd. Sergej Milinković-Savić received 6.17 progressive passes per 90 for Lazio last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.The ideal number 8 for Ten Hag’s Man Utd. 👀 https://t.co/PcLq6TFDGt

Lazio, though, are reluctant to sanction a move for the Serbia international. Claudio Lolito, the owner and president of the club, has reportedly slapped a €100 million price tag on the player to fend off interest in him.

However, the size of the asking fee has not gone down well in Milinkovic-Savic's camp. His agent, Kezman, has questioned Lazio's decision to demand €100 million for the midfielder despite not being successful in Europe in recent years. He told Corriere dello Sport [via Tutto Mercato Web]:

"I often talk to Lotito, he understands us, but we understand him too. Sometimes I get angry about his decisions. He invested in and helped Sergej [Milinkovic-Savic] along with [Igli] Tare and Inzaghi to make him one of the best. Lotito decides for his club."

"He was talking about €100 million and if you look at how Sergej plays maybe he was right. But Lazio have not won great trophies in Europe, so I can say that €100 million is too much. I repeat, he is the boss. The player has a top contract, we respect him."

Milinkovic-Savic's contract with Lazio runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Could Manchester United step up interest in Milinkovic-Savic?

Manchester United are said to have touched base with Milinkovic-Savic's representatives recently. However, it is unclear whether they will pursue a move for the Serbian this late in the window.

It is worth noting that the Red Devils have already forked out €70 million to sign Casemiro this month. With Ajax winger Antony set to cost them another €100 million, a move to Milinkovic-Savic this summer is unlikely.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer