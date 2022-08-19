Manchester United make contact with another top midfielder after edging closer to completing deal for Casemiro - Reports 

Manchester United have made contact with the agents of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, despite almost completing a deal for Casemiro, as per The Telegraph.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away from Lazio in recent years and is considered one of the leading central-midfielders in European football. The Serbian international has made 295 appearances for the Serie A club, while also scoring 58 times.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



The ideal number 8 for Ten Hag’s Man Utd. Sergej Milinković-Savić received 6.17 progressive passes per 90 for Lazio last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.The ideal number 8 for Ten Hag’s Man Utd. Sergej Milinković-Savić received 6.17 progressive passes per 90 for Lazio last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.The ideal number 8 for Ten Hag’s Man Utd. 👀 https://t.co/PcLq6TFDGt

Milinkovic-Savic is capable of playing anywhere in central midfield. The towering midfielder has two years left on his current deal and will most likely be a costly buy for United.

Manchester United are continuing their pursuit of another midfielder despite Sky Sports reporting that the club are about to sign five-time Champions League winner Casemiro. The 30-year-old defensive-midfielder is set to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford after the two clubs agreed a £59.2 million fee for the Brazilian international.

Erik ten Hag's side are desperate for reinforcements in the center of the park following a desperate start to the season which has seen them lose their opening two games.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug @Matt_Law_DT #MUFC are interested in signing Christian Pulisic on loan. They also pursue other deals, like Thomas Meunier. They have also made contract with the representatives of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic @TeleFootball ✅ #MUFC are interested in signing Christian Pulisic on loan. They also pursue other deals, like Thomas Meunier. They have also made contract with the representatives of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic @TeleFootball @Matt_Law_DT 👀🔴

Casemiro signed a new contract until 2025 last season. But following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco in the summer, Casemiro's place in Carlo Ancelotti's side appears to be under threat.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes the Brazilian would be an excellent addition for the Red Devils, as he told BBC Sport:

"There is an element of, dare I say it, joined-up thinking in this; he plays with Fred for the Brazil national team. Man U, they are panicking, let’s not pretend they are not in a kind of desperation state. Casemiro signed a new contract last season at Real Madrid which keeps him under contract until 2025. So that says to me [he is] a player that Real still think is up to it."

He added:

"If Manchester United can get him, I think it will actually be a really good signing for them. It says to me also that United are looking for a player to play with Fred."

Edwards also noted:

"If Manchester United can get him, I don’t know. As with all of these things they would have been encouraged by somebody to bid for him. Casemiro didn’t start for Real Madrid in their first game in La Liga, he came on as a substitute."

GOAL @goal It doesn't look right without Casemiro It doesn't look right without Casemiro 😭 https://t.co/3P32uHuRuv

