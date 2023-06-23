“Sometimes it’s lucky for me, sometimes not” – When Kai Havertz opened up on interesting reason behind No. 29 shirt choice

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is reportedly set to complete a move to London rivals Arsenal. The German is expected to continue to wear his unique No. 29 shirt with the Gunners, a number he has claimed to be lucky for him.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2021, Havertz revealed the reason behind the interesting choice:

“When I was young I always used to play FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer with my brother,” Havertz told The Athletic in 2021.

“We always made ourselves in the game. My brother always put number 29 on his shirt. When I came to the professional game and Leverkusen asked me what number I wanted to have, I asked them which numbers were free. When they said 29, I said I’d take it because of my brother.

“Sometimes it’s lucky for me, sometimes not, but I like the number and now I think everybody knows me for it.”

Havertz was reportedly so insistent on playing with the number that he asked then-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori to switch shirt numbers.

After three tumultuous seasons at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old is close to a move to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side are set to pay a fee of around £65 million to secure his services (via Fabrizio Romano).

Havertz will be hoping for a change of fortunes in England after a mediocre spell with the Blues. He has provided the club with some iconic moments though, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final in 2021 as well as in the Club World Cup Final.

However, he has not quite lived up to the expectations of him when the London side bought him in a deal worth over £70 million from Bayer Leverkusen. He has bagged 32 goals and 15 assists in 150 appearances for the club.

Report sheds light on Arteta's plan for Kai Havertz

Havertz is set to make a switch to Chelsea's cross-town rivals.

Mikel Arteta has planned to use incoming signing Kai Havertz as an attacking midfielder, according to The Athletic. The report claims that the manager's plan is to use him as an attack-minded No. 8.

The 24-year-old is set to join the Gunners in a deal worth £65 million.

He struggled with the Blues as he was mainly deployed as a lone striker up top or on the right wing. With Arsenal, he is expected to play in Granit Xhaka's place in the system, a role that is expected to suit the German much more.

He could revive his career in England in a role where he will not have the burden of being the main goalscorer.

