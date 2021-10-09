“Sometimes two or three defenders are just on him” – Kai Havertz delights at playing alongside Chelsea team-mate

Chelsea's Champions League final hero Kai Havertz says he enjoys playing alongside Romelu Lukaku. The German said Lukaku's presence in attack helps other attackers flourish due to opposition defenders always keeping an eye on the Belgian forward.

Kai Havertz believes Romelu Lukaku's movement helps other Chelsea players find the space to run into. It is because a couple of defenders are always tasked to mark the 28-year-old forward. Speaking on Chelsea's official website (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Havertz said:

“Romelu’s now maybe the point every defender is looking to. Sometimes two or three defenders are just on him, so it gives us a lot more space around him. He’s now had a few games here, so also it’s getting better when you are used to playing with him. Of course, he’s a brilliant striker, and I think in the last few matches he showed this very much.”

Romelu Lukaku has been the marquee signing Chelsea made in the summer transfer window. The Belgian forward has returned to Stamford Bridge from Serie A champions Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Romelu Lukaku started his season on fire by netting four goals in his first four appearances for Chelsea. However, since then there has been a slight dip in form resulting in five goalless matches in all competitions.

However, Lukaku's club form has not hindered his international form. The 28-year-old forward scored for Belgium in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of world champions France in the UEFA Nations League semifinals.

Despite his recent form, Lukaku is still Chelsea's main man as they continue to mount a title charge against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League charts

Chelsea currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League charts heading into the ongoing international break. The Blues had a minor dip in form when they lost to Manchester City in the league. It was followed by a defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Juventus.

However, Chelsea recovered to record a convincing 3-1 over over Southampton thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

As things stand, Chelsea are top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool and two points ahead of both Manchester clubs. The Blues will face a high-flying Brentford side when Premier League football returns from the international break.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 Chelsea are the only team in Europe's top 5 leagues yet to concede a goal from open play this season 💪 Chelsea are the only team in Europe's top 5 leagues yet to concede a goal from open play this season https://t.co/1iB85gcd7B

