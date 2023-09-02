Son Heung-min surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in incredible achievement after goal against Burnley

Son Heung-Min has now scored more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo. The South Korean reached 104 goals after he netted against Burnley in Tottenham's latest Premier League clash on Saturday (September 2).

Ronaldo scored 103 league goals during two stints at Manchester United. The Portuguese played 236 Premier League games, scoring 103 goals and providing 39 assists.

Son, meanwhile, has scored 104 Premier League goals in 271 appearances. He has provided 58 assists in the English top flight, too. Since arriving at Tottenham in 2015, the South Korean has scored 145 goals and provided 80 assists across competitions in 376 games.

Son helped Spur get back on level terms during the Premier League clash against Burnley to take his EPL tally past Cristiano Ronaldo. Spurs lead 5-1, with less than 10 minutes to go.

Son Heung Min rejected chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League, the league has generated a great amount of attention among fans. The SPL has become the home of several world-class players.

Son Heung Min was a target for reigning SPL champions Al-Ittihad, and the Jeddah-based side were looking to offer the South Korean a deal worth alomst £26 million per season (as per Daily Mail).

Son, though, rejected the chance to do. Explaining his decision, he said (via GOAL):

"I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."

Son remains a crucial player for Tottenham Hotspur. After club top-scorer Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich this summer, one can only imagine that the South Korean will take up an even bigger role in new boss Ange Postecglou's attack during the course of the ongoing 2023-24 season.