"Son, show your uncle Cristiano Ronaldo that siuuuu" - Al Nassr teammate Talisca's son wins Ronaldo's heart by performing the 'siuu' (WATCH) 

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was won over by teammate Anderson Talisca’s son, who imitated the Portuguese superstar’s iconic “Siuu” celebration to perfection.

Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in the first week of January, introduced one of the most iconic celebrations in football history during his Real Madrid days. Nicknamed the 'Siuu', the celebration involves Ronaldo running up, doing a mid-air twirl and landing on his feet with his arms extended. The celebration is followed by a deafening 'siuu' cry.

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently taken a break from doing the 'Siuu', but he cannot help appreciate someone who does it in his honour. Al Nassr teammate Talisca’s young son recently recreated the celebration in the dressing room, and Ronaldo could not help but applaud.

As reported by TNT Sports Mexico, Talisca shared a clip of his son showing Ronaldo his moves. The caption accompanying the heartwarming clip read:

“Son, show your uncle @Cristiano that "siuuuuu" that looks so pretty on you.”

Watch the video below:

Ronaldo could make his debut in Saudi Arabia in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday (January 19). He could feature for the All-Star team comprising players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes hits back at reporters for using his name to take dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

After helping Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday (January 14), Bruno Fernandes said that the Red Devils now look more like a team.

A section of journalists interpreted it as a dig at Ronaldo, who saw his contract terminated by mutual consent in November.

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Bruno Fernandes: "Now we are playing like a team. Some months ago, maybe some players were playing for themselves." Bruno Fernandes: "Now we are playing like a team. Some months ago, maybe some players were playing for themselves."

Fernandes has since come out with a clarification, asking everyone not to stir up a controversy when there isn't one.

“I know that is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, (but I) don't have anything to (say) about us on the news apart good things. Don't use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was part of our team for half the season, and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool is being amazing and acting like a proper team, and you can see the results. We carry on!,” Fernandes wrote on Instagram (via GOAL).

Before leaving the club, Ronaldo found himself in regular controversy. He walked out twice before the final whistle, looked visibly frustrated on the pitch, and also openly criticised the club, coach and owners in a Piers Morgan interview.

