“Soon back” - Rasmus Hojlund excited as Manchester United star returns to training ahead of Bayern Munich clash 

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has shown his excitement following the return of fellow summer signing Mason Mount to first-team training this week. Both players trained in the rain with the rest of the Red Devils' squad ahead of their trip to Munich.

Mount picked up an injury during the Red Devils' defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and has been in recovery since. He made his return to team training ahead of the side's UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 20.

Mount posted some photos from training on his Instagram account and captioned it with a message showing his relief at being fit.

"Loved being back out there with the lads!".

Hojlund, who was in one of the pictures with Mount, left a comment with the "soon" and "back" emojis to show his support for the English midfielder.

Hojlund, himself, has featured only twice for Manchester United since joining from Atalanta this summer, ending on the losing side in both games. The 20-year-old will hope that Mount hits the ground running as the Red Devils look to get their season back on track.

Although Mount appears to be close to full fitness, he won't be available for selection against Bayern Munich and has been left out of United's travelling squad.

Manchester United set for huge Bayern Munich test

Manchester United will open their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a heavyweight clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 34 UEFA Champions League group stage matches (31 wins, 3 draws). The German champions are also on a record-breaking 13-game winning streak in the group stages and will be looking to extend it against the Red Devils.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United last faced each other in the competition in 2014, with the Germans sending the Red Devils out of the competition. Goals from Mario Mandzukic, Thomas Muller, and Arjen Robben helped the Germans secure a 4-2 aggregate win in the quarterfinals.

The Red Devils have their work cut out for them in Munich, given the lengthy injury list. They will be without key players such as Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sofyan Amrabat, Raphael Varane, and Tyrell Malacia for the game. The duo of Antony and Jadon Sancho also continue to be away from the squad and have not travelled to Munich.