"Soon it will be possible to say more" - Lewandowski opens up on Bayern Munich future amid reports of Barcelona move

Bayern Munich's wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski has provided am update on his future amidst Barcelona links. The Polish hitman expressed his desire to leave the Bavarians this summer.

His contract with the German champions runs till 2023, but he wants to seek new challenges. The Blaugrana are interested in bringing the star to the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old has now opened up on his future recently in what could be a hint that he's indeed on his way to La Liga.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Monaco, he said (via Florian Plettenberg):

“The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update Update #Lewandowski : In Monaco he told us today: „The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more.“ @SkySportDE ❗️Update #Lewandowski: In Monaco he told us today: „The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more.“ @SkySportDE 🇵🇱

Negotiations could be underway, as Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi, with a three-year deal already agreed, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, they are waiting on Bayern Munich to respond. The Bavarians want around €50 million for the striker, but Barcelona have only offered about €40 million.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Lewandowski is confident of a move to Barcelona. Sadio Mane is close to joining Bayern, as per Fabrizio Romano, but Lewandowski's transfer fee is becoming a stumbling block right now.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Barcelona are still working on it with his agent Pini Zahavi, three year deal already agreed… waiting for Bayern. Robert Lewandowski tells SkyDe on his future: “The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more”, he said to @Plettigoal Barcelona are still working on it with his agent Pini Zahavi, three year deal already agreed… waiting for Bayern. Robert Lewandowski tells SkyDe on his future: “The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more”, he said to @Plettigoal. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCBayernBarcelona are still working on it with his agent Pini Zahavi, three year deal already agreed… waiting for Bayern. https://t.co/46Gb6D5Aeo

The player has already refused to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga giants, and he might have played his last for the club.

Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. His record with the Bavarian outfit is simply astounding. In 374 games, he has struck 344 goals and made another 72 assists, lifting 19 titles, including eight Bundesliga and one Champions League.

Are Barcelona making a mistake with Bayern Munich star's signing?

Having a striker of Lewandowski's ilk is every side's dream, but could Barcelona be making a mistake by signing him?

Firstly, the Blaugrana have an array of options in attack, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who hit the ground running after joining from Arsenal in January. Secondly, the club have many players in their 30s now. Lewandowski, who will be 34 by the time the 2022-23 season starts, will not make the squad any younger.

Barca Media @Barcamedia 🗣 How excited are you to join Barcelona?



🗣 How excited are you to join Barcelona? #Lewandowski : “I think my situation is clear and there is no point in talking about it. It is difficult to say that I will play for Bayern Munich next season.” 🚨🚨🚨🗣 How excited are you to join Barcelona? #Lewandowski: “I think my situation is clear and there is no point in talking about it. It is difficult to say that I will play for Bayern Munich next season.” https://t.co/H8IygKDGn0

Thirdly and most importantly, the Blaugrana have debts mouting to over £1 billion. Lewandowski's addition to their squad would only add to their wage bill, something the club has lately been trying to reduce instead, with a squad clearout expected this summer. A crucial summer looms ahead for the Blaugrana.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav