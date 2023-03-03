"Sooner or later he will be manager for City" - Pep Guardiola claims former Manchester City star is destined to manage the Cityzens

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tipped former player of the club Vincent Kompany to become the manager of the Cityzens in the near future.

The Belgian is currently in charge of Championship side Burnley. The retired central defender has done a phenomenal job with the English club.

Guardiola has been left impressed with Kompany's accolades. He recently said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am impressed with the consistency, Championship is difficult for the amount of games. The consistency so far, it is unbelievable. They are close to promotion again to the Premier League next season and I am delighted for him personally for his success at Burnley. I think all of us as fans will be happy for him to be back."

"He will be back sooner or later, so I think his destiny is to become a manager of Man City it is written in the stars. It is going to happen I don't know when but it will. Of course it is the quarter finals of the FA Cup it is an incredible chance to reach the semi finals at Wembley and we will try to compete against Vini and his team."

Guardiola further stated that it was only a matter of time before Kompany became Manchester City's manager. The Spaniard said:

"I said sooner or later he will be manager for City, when I don't know but I am pretty sure. No [I have not spoken to him about it]. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong."

"His work ethic, knowledge of the game, a lot of respect, experience doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing it really, really well. He knows the club, the environment, our fans and what our people need. The destiny is there."

Vincent Kompany left a great legacy at Manchester City

Vincent Kompany is a bona-fide Manchester City legend. The Belgian made 360 appearances for the Cityzens and even scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists in addition to being a top-class defender.

Kompany won 12 trophies with the Manchester club. His cabinet includes four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, four EFL Cups, and two Community Shield trophies.

Kompany has been the manager of Burnley since last year and has won 27 of 41 games in charge.

