“Soooooo happy”, “3 medals please” –Liverpool fans hail brilliant performance from ‘beast player’ during Community Shield win

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Darwin Nunez for his goalscoring performance against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Liverpool made a winning start to their 2022-23 season, beating Manchester City in the Community Shield. Jurgen Klopp's side have thus already won their first trophy of the campaign and will be looking to add more over the next year.

The Reds opened the scoring through England international Trent Alexander-Arnold 21 minutes into the game. The right-back combined with Mohamed Salah to find the back of the net.

However, Manchester City brought the game back to square one, via Julian Alvarez in the second half. The Argentinean forward rattled the net after Phil Foden's initial shot was saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

It took Klopp's men less than 15 minutes to reclaim their lead, with Salah scoring from the spot this time. It was £64 million signing Nunez who won the penalty after his header struck Ruben Dias right in front of the Manchester City goal.

Nunez went on to get in on the act himself, sealing the win for the Reds in injury time. The Uruguay international did not hesitate to celebrate the goal as he removed his shirt, for which he was booked.

The 23-year-old, though, was not bothered about being shown the yellow card. He was evidently delighted to help the Merseyside-based club win a trophy in his first competitive game for them.

Liverpool fans were left delighted with Nunez's performance just as the striker was jubilant about his goal. A section of supporters have taken to Twitter to wax lyrical about their new favorite.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Nunez came on, hit Ederson's face [with a shot] and scored a diving header, what a tribute to Sadio Mane."

ً @sxlmss Nunez came on hit Ederson’s face and scored a diving header, what a tribute to Sadio Mane Nunez came on hit Ederson’s face and scored a diving header, what a tribute to Sadio Mane ♥️

𝒌 @karlaslfc soooooo happy for nunez 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼 soooooo happy for nunez 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼

Faizal Rosly @ijaicool Rival fans when Darwin Nunez scored a goal Rival fans when Darwin Nunez scored a goal https://t.co/V8FcOZu4Ls

Gambino @LFC_Gambino Nunez has already won more trophies than Kane Nunez has already won more trophies than Kane 😭😭

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia A mocked Nunez during preseason scoring against the best in the league.



Make everybody enter hole 🤣 A mocked Nunez during preseason scoring against the best in the league. Make everybody enter hole 🤣

Don Nunez @Opresii Give Nunez 3 medals please Give Nunez 3 medals please

Nunez has thus marked his official debut for Liverpool with a goalscoring performance. He will now be hopeful of earning a place in the starting XI for the side's Premier League opener against Fulham next weekend.

Liverpool begin Premier League season against Fulham

The Reds will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home match against Fulham on August 6. They will be looking to build on the momentum, having beaten Manchester City in the Community Shield.

It is worth noting that the Merseyside outfit have a friendly scheduled against French club RC Strasbourg tomorrow (July 31). Klopp, though, is expected to play a weaker side for the match.

The German also recently confirmed that the Anfield outfit will play another friendly after their league match against Fulham. They will take on Aston Villa in a behind-closed-doors match next Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far