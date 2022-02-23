"Soothes any rifts you may or may not have" - Noel Whelan feels winning run could help Manchester United players find solidarity

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that an 'explosive' winning run could go a long way in helping Manchester United players find 'solidarity'.

Following Bruno Fernandes' controversial Instagram post, many claimed the Portuguese star did not get along with his captain Harry Maguire. The midfielder promptly came out to shoot down the claims. However, the rumours did not die down till United's emphatic 4-2 Premier League win at Leeds last weekend.

Bruno Fernandes responding to claims from some Man Utd fans he was taking a dig at Maguire when he posted the pic with Bailly and Varane.You just have to love Bruno Fernandes. What a man!https://t.co/SXsE5Ycya5

Emphasising the importance of United's win over the Whites, Whelan has said that the Red Devils need more of the same going forward. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said in this regard:

“That was what the Man United – Leeds games are all about. There will have been a lot of players in the Man United ranks who knew what it was all about, and they will have told the newer players as well. If they didn’t know, they knew very quickly. They stood strong to the task, didn’t baulk when it became a feisty game. It was really difficult conditions to play in, as well."

Whelan did not blatantly say that United had internal rifts, but suggested that a winning run would increase solidarity. He added:

“I think winning games always soothes any rifts you may or may not have. All you can do to try and fix those problems is keep winning. Putting some kind of explosive run together, which I think they can do, will go a massively long way to finding that solidarity Man United fans want to see from their team again.”

Courtesy of their win over Leeds United, Ralf Rangnick's side currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table. They return to league action with a clash against Watford on Saturday.

Manchester United will look to put their best foot forward against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United will make a trip to Madrid for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The Red Devils are coming into the game off consecutive Premier League wins, which should give them huge confidence.

Los Rojiblancos, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency lately, but are not a team to be taken lightly. Reports suggest Diego Simeone's job is under threat this season, which could make him desperate to prove himself in the Champions League.

He is Inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 35 games against Atlético Madrid, including four hat-tricks.Six of United's 11 goals in the #UCL this season have been scored by Ronaldo.He is Inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 35 games against Atlético Madrid, including four hat-tricks.Six of United's 11 goals in the #UCL this season have been scored by Ronaldo. 😳He is Inevitable™️ https://t.co/pUu5z5Hmww

Extending their winning run at the Wanda Metropolitano won't be easy for Manchester United, especially against a team desperate to make a statement. So the visitors could have difficulty beating the Rojiblancos away from home.

