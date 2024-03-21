"Sore loser", "Can dish it out but can’t take it" - Manchester United fans mock Carragher for missing podcast after Liverpool loss

Manchester United fans have slammed Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher as the pundit skipped The Stick to Football podcast following his former club's FA Cup loss to their arch-rivals.

Carragher is a regular on the Sky Sports podcast alongside United legend Gary Neville. The duo usually exchange barbs as they defend their former clubs amid one of English football's most historic rivalries.

Manchester United got the better of their foes last Sunday (March 17) in an FA Cup quarterfinal epic. Erik ten Hag's men beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-3 (a.e.t) in an enthralling encounter at Old Trafford.

It was revenge for the Merseysiders' recent joy in the rivalry including last season's remarkable 7-0 win at Anfield. Carragher taunted Neville in December by wearing a Christmas jumper alluding to that resounding victory.

Thus, United fans may have hoped to have seen the former Liverpool star on this week's podcast. He'd have likely been on the end of some stick from Neville and guest Roy Keane who captained Manchester United for several years.

One fan felt the Anfield icon can't take a joke:

"No Jamie. Can dish it out but can't take it hahaha."

Another fan dubbed him a sore loser:

"Carragher is such a sore loser lmfaooo, especially compared to what he does to others when his team wins."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Carragher skipped the podcast:

Jamie Carragher hit back at Rio Ferdinand after Manchester United's win against Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand mocked Jamie Carragher after the FA Cup victory.

Rio Ferdinand celebrated Manchester United's famous win against Liverpool with a post on his X account. The Red Devils hero posted a picture of himself and his former teammates celebrating at the expense of Carragher.

The iconic former defender captioned it:

"Wembley!"

However, Carragher responded to Ferdinand by telling the United icon to 'relax'. He predicted how things will pan out for Ten Hag's side:

"Relax. Man City will beat you comfortably in the final and ETH will still be in charge next season. It's not the win you think it is!!"

Manchester United have been drawn against EFL Championship outfit Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinals. The two sides will meet at Wembley on April 20 and the winners will face either Manchester City or Chelsea in the final.

The Red Devils ended Liverpool's hopes of ending Klopp's reign by winning an unprecedented quadruple. His Merseysiders had already won the Carabao Cup and are in a three-horse title race with City and Arsenal.

The Anfield giants are also through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. They face Serie A side Atalanta with the first leg at Anfield on April 11 and the second at Gewiss Stadium on April 18.