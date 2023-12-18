"Sore loser", Cry more" – Fans rip into 'arrogant' Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for his controversial comments on Manchester United

Following Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's contentious remarks about Manchester United in the aftermath of a 0-0 draw, fans have taken to social media to berate the centre-back.

The Reds, who dropped down to second spot earlier this weekend, registered a 0-0 Premier League draw against United at Anfield on Sunday (December 17). They recorded 68% possession, registered 34 overall shots, and completed 510 passes with an accuracy of 84%.

After the end of the clash, Van Dijk claimed that Liverpool were the sole side trying to bag all of the three points. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects. They were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point."

In response to the Dutchman's comments, a fan commented on X:

"Cry more. Couldn't beat a 2nd string United 😂"

Meanwhile, a Manchester United supporter labelled Van Dijk 'loser':

"Sore loser."

Here's how other Manchester United fans reacted to the comments:

During a post-match chat on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Roy Keane also hit out at the Reds defender for his recent comments on his former team. He said:

"There's a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United. He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years. He said United were buzzing and one team came to play. The most important stat is the score-line. They had chances and didn't take them. That's their own fault."

Van Dijk, who has started all 15 of his league games this season, produced a great outing against Erik ten Hag's side. The 32-year-old completed 71 passes with 85% accuracy, won one of three tackles and six of eight duels, and registered two shots during 90 minutes of action.

Jurgen Klopp makes claim after Liverpool's recent 0-0 draw against Manchester United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded his team's recent outing against the Red Devils. He said (h/t Football365):

"I can't remember such a dominant performance against United – even in the 7-0, they were more in the game. Now it's 0-0, they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going."

Liverpool, who have lost one league match this season, are second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 38 points from 17 matches.

The Reds will next be in action against West Ham United in their EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday (December 20). They will lock horns with leaders Arsenal in a Premier League home clash later on Saturday.