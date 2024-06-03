“Sorry CR7 your record is not safe” - Fans predict how many goals Kylian Mbappe will score in debut season with Real Madrid

Fans have taken to social media to predict how many goals Kylian Mbappe will score in his debut season for Real Madrid. That comes after the newly crowned champions of Europe announced the French World Cup winner two days after winning the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu was arguably one of the worst kept secrets. After he failed to sign a new deal in January, a move to Madrid began to look likely, and at the end of the season, he announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain free free.

Kylian Mbappe has now been announced by Real Madrid, and the 25-year-old superstar also took to social media to share his delight (via Mirror):

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Mbappe joins Madrid with massive pedigree, having scored a minimum of 30 goals per season since the 2018-19 season.

He ended the lsat season at PSG with an impressive 44 goals across competitions. That has led to fans on social media predicting what his goalscoring would be like in Madrid:

"I'm afraid he will overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer for Real Madrid..." a fan compared him to club legend Ronaldo.

"Sorry cr7 goat but your record is not safe,the new king has arrived," another agreed.

"I’m going to predict Mbappe will score 40 goals in all competitions in his first season." a fan said.

"Expecting 40 goals minimum in all comps - no excuses," agreed another.

Others added:

Kylian Mbappe to wear No. 9 at Real Madrid: Reports

It has been rumored that Kylian Mbappe will wear the No. 9 jersey at Real Madrid, following the official announcement of his move to the Santiago Bernabeu (via GFFN).

The forward has worn the No. 7 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain, but that shirt at Madrid is worn by Vinicius Junior. The No. 10 shirt has since been held by club legend Luka Modric.

While Mbappe may not get his favourite No. 7, it's worth noting that legends of the club have worn the No. 9 over the years. More recently, Cristiano Ronaldo wore the number at the Bernabeu, while half a century ago, Alfredo di Stefano became a legend with the No. 9. If Kylian Mbappe wears the 9, he will join a prestigious group of Madrid players to do so.