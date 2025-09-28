"Sorry for doubting you", "He won us that" - Fans hail Arsenal star for his impact off the bench in 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle

Arsenal fans have expressed their gratitude to midfielder Mikel Merino for his impact as a substitute in their 2-1 win over Newcastle United. The Gunners inflicted a second home defeat of the season on the Magpies to move to within touching distance of leaders Liverpool.

Spain international Merino came in for heavy criticism after his display in Arsenal's midweek win over Port Vale in the third round of the EFL Cup. The 29-year-old was dropped to the bench for the game at St. James' Park, with Viktor Gyokeres restored to the XI in his place.

With the Gunners trailing in the second period, Mikel Arteta decided to briefly throw caution to the wind and sent on Merino in place of Riccardo Calafiori in the 70th minute. The Spaniard provided an aerial target for the Gunners and glanced home an equaliser off a Declan Rice cross in the 84th minute. Merino's goal gave his side renewed belief, allowing them to eventually find a winner.

A section of Arsenal fans attributed the win to the former Real Sociedad midfielder, and they took to X to praise his contribution.

A fan pointed out that he saved the team from defeat and hailed Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Tēnsa Zangētsu.ETH @Dennis_Brown Lmaoooo Merino saved Arsenal. Arsenal fans will respect Arteta by force

Another fan simply admitted that Merino won them the game.

Mr Mcadams 🇵🇸 @peerokhan2 Merino won us that.

A fan apologised for doubting the Spain international.

Depressed Gunner @mr_gunner29 @HandofArsenal Mikel merino we are sorry for doubting you

Another fan made a prayer for the versatile star.

Mr D̶̲̅α̲̅nïƺlS̤̈̊. @Dannrodeo God bless you Mikel Merino

Another fan praised Merino as a superb signing, likening him to cult hero Aaron Ramsey in terms of impact.

4 The Arsenal @4TheArsenal_ What a signing Merino has turned out to be btw, never thought in a million years he would end up being our version of Aaron Ramsey!

Mikel Merino did not have to do very much for Arsenal after his 70th minute introduction, scoring with his only shot of the game. He completed only two passes, touched the ball nine times, and won both of his aerial duels.

Arsenal stage late comeback to defeat Newcastle

Arsenal snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park after two late goals saw them win 2-1. The Gunners came from behind to pick up all three points as they move up to second on the table.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 34th minute with a towering header for his second goal for the club. They defended resolutely afterwards and appeared set to see out the win before substitute Mikel Merino headed home an equaliser for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side put their set-piece expertise to good use in added time to steal all three points on offer. Martin Odegaard floated a corner kick onto the head of Gabriel Magalhaes, who powered home the winner in the sixth minute of added time.

