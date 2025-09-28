  • home icon
  • Football
  • Arsenal
  • "Sorry for doubting you", "He won us that" - Fans hail Arsenal star for his impact off the bench in 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle

"Sorry for doubting you", "He won us that" - Fans hail Arsenal star for his impact off the bench in 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:25 GMT
Mikel Merino scored for Arsenal in their win over Newcastle United
Mikel Merino scored for Arsenal in their win over Newcastle United

Arsenal fans have expressed their gratitude to midfielder Mikel Merino for his impact as a substitute in their 2-1 win over Newcastle United. The Gunners inflicted a second home defeat of the season on the Magpies to move to within touching distance of leaders Liverpool.

Ad

Spain international Merino came in for heavy criticism after his display in Arsenal's midweek win over Port Vale in the third round of the EFL Cup. The 29-year-old was dropped to the bench for the game at St. James' Park, with Viktor Gyokeres restored to the XI in his place.

With the Gunners trailing in the second period, Mikel Arteta decided to briefly throw caution to the wind and sent on Merino in place of Riccardo Calafiori in the 70th minute. The Spaniard provided an aerial target for the Gunners and glanced home an equaliser off a Declan Rice cross in the 84th minute. Merino's goal gave his side renewed belief, allowing them to eventually find a winner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A section of Arsenal fans attributed the win to the former Real Sociedad midfielder, and they took to X to praise his contribution.

A fan pointed out that he saved the team from defeat and hailed Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Ad

Another fan simply admitted that Merino won them the game.

Ad

A fan apologised for doubting the Spain international.

Ad

Another fan made a prayer for the versatile star.

Ad

Another fan praised Merino as a superb signing, likening him to cult hero Aaron Ramsey in terms of impact.

Ad

Mikel Merino did not have to do very much for Arsenal after his 70th minute introduction, scoring with his only shot of the game. He completed only two passes, touched the ball nine times, and won both of his aerial duels.

Arsenal stage late comeback to defeat Newcastle

Arsenal snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park after two late goals saw them win 2-1. The Gunners came from behind to pick up all three points as they move up to second on the table.

Ad

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 34th minute with a towering header for his second goal for the club. They defended resolutely afterwards and appeared set to see out the win before substitute Mikel Merino headed home an equaliser for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side put their set-piece expertise to good use in added time to steal all three points on offer. Martin Odegaard floated a corner kick onto the head of Gabriel Magalhaes, who powered home the winner in the sixth minute of added time.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications