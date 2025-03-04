“Sorry Leo Messi for making you work so hard” - MotoGP rider shares hilarious update after spotting Lionel Messi lookalike as part of his pit crew

MotoGP rider Valentin Perrone recently shared a hilarious post on Instagram after spotting a Lionel Messi lookalike as part of his pit crew. The 17-year-old most recently competed in the Moto3 Thai GP on Sunday, March 2.

Ad

Taking to Instagram Stories, Perrone posted a photo of himself during the race alongside a mechanic in his pit crew who resembled Messi. The MotoGP racer joked at the striking resemblance between his mechanic and the Argentine icon, writing:

"Lo siento @leoMessi por hacerete trabajar tanto hoy." [Sorry Leo Messi for making you work so hard.]

Screenshot of Valentin Perrone's post about Lionel Messi (Instagram/@ValentinPeronne73)

Messi, meanwhile, was not in action during Inter Miami's MLS clash with Houston Dynamo on Sunday, March 2. In his absence, the Herons still secured an emphatic 4-1 away victory.

Ad

Trending

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has begun the new season in good form, recording two goals and two assists in three matches across competitions.

Why did Lionel Messi miss Inter Miami's clash with Houston Dynamo?

Lionel Messi was not on duty as Inter Miami recorded their first win of the 2025 MLS season with a 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo on Sunday. The Argentine was left out of the squad to manage his fitness and match sharpness ahead of the club's busy schedule.

Ad

Messi had featured in the Herons' double-legged CONCACAF Champions Cup First Round clash with Sporting KC on February 20 and 26. He also played in their league opener against New York City FC on February 23.

Speaking about his decision to rest the 37-year-old, manager Javier Mascherano said (via Miami Herald):

"We talked it over [with Messi] and there is no player in the world who knows his body better than Leo. After three games in seven days, we thought it was best for him to rest, especially with a three-hour flight [to Houston]."

Ad

Lionel Messi's absence against Houston Dynamo also saw the Houston-based club issue an apology and promise future free tickets to fans who bought tickets to the game hoping to watch the Argentine play.

The Inter Mimai skipper, however, is expected to be back in action when his side takes on Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, March 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback