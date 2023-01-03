 "Sorry if we have missed any orders" - Domino’s brutally troll Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez after performance against Brentford 

One of the world’s biggest pizza restaurant chains Domino’s has trolled Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez following the Reds’ shocking defeat to Brentford on Monday evening (2 December).

The 19-time English champions were handed a shock 3-1 defeat at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in their first match of 2023. Ibrahima Konate scored an own goal in the 19th minute to give the Bees the lead. Three minutes before half-time, Yoane Wissa doubled the home team’s cushion.

Five minutes into the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cut the deficit in half for Liverpool, but the goal failed to propel a turnaround. Bryan Mbeumo landed the knockout punch on the Merseysiders in the 84th minute, sealing the Bees’ first win over the Reds since 1938.

Darwin Nunez completed the game for the visitors but cut a frustrating figure in front of goal. After the game, Domino’s poked fun at Darwin Nunez’s finishing ability, apologizing to patrons for missing any orders.

Domino's Pizza UK @Dominos_UK Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start https://t.co/7slR29SPQ7

“Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start,” the caption of their tweet read.

Nunez produced a good bit of skill to round off Brentford keeper David Raya in the eighth minute but his goalbound effort was cleared off the line by Ben Mee. In the 48th minute, Nunez applied a sumptuous finish to find the back of Raya’s net, but he was caught marginally offside while receiving Thiago Alcantara’s through ball.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rues over Darwin Nunez’s shooting technique after Brentford defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared critical of Darwin Nunez’s shooting technique against Brentford. Klopp pointed out Nunez’s miss in the eighth minute, claiming that the forward did not expect to see Mee there and also failed to use the appropriate shooting technique.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



This season, they sit 6th in Premier League and are already out of the Carabao Cup.



What went wrong? Last season, Liverpool played every game possible and were two results away from completing an unprecedented quadruple.This season, they sit 6th in Premier League and are already out of the Carabao Cup.What went wrong? Last season, Liverpool played every game possible and were two results away from completing an unprecedented quadruple.This season, they sit 6th in Premier League and are already out of the Carabao Cup.What went wrong? 😳 https://t.co/rcBN8uFHlU

Speaking to the press after the game, Klopp said (via Football365):

“Darwin doesn’t expect Ben Mee to be standing there and, of course, the shooting technique can be better but we didn’t use that.

“It was more the game they wanted than we wanted which dictated, because of the game, the way it got whistled and how the situations were with set-pieces. We have to accept that but, of course, we have to be much more clear in the situations where we are in control of the game.”

Nunez has featured in 22 games for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season, scoring nine times and claiming three assists across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes