"Sorry for any offence caused" – Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk forced to apologize for using racist slur in TikTok video

Chelsea ace Mykhailo Mudryk has been forced to issue a groveling apology after being slammed for using a racist slur in a TikTok video.

Mudryk, 22, recently came under fire for using the derogatory N-word in a 40-second clip for his social media followers. While reciting lyrics from Lil Baby's 2017 song Freestyle, he repeated the toxic racial term in last July's TikTok video, which garnered over 214,000 views.

After the backlash, Mudryk's representatives told The Sun:

"Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July. Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed."

Kick it Out, an organization aimed at working within football communities to challenge all forms of discrimination, issued a statement, reading:

"Kick It Out condemns the use of all racial slurs, including the N-word irrespective of context. The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game."

Mudryk, who sealed an £89 million move to Chelsea earlier this month, was subject to a lot of transfer speculations, including from Arsenal, since last summer. Prior to his move, he registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk this campaign.

A right-footed attacker blessed with pace and directness, the Ukraine international made his Chelsea debut as a second-half substitute against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (January 21). He is expected to receive his first start for his new club in their Premier League clash against city rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday (February 3).

Chelsea aim to rope in eighth winter signing before transfer deadline, says transfer guru

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently engaged in tense transfer negotiations with Benfica to wrap up a deal for Enzo Fernandez before the upcoming transfer deadline. The club are prepared to trigger the Argentine's £105 million release clause, but Eagles president Rui Costa is yet to give the go-ahead for a potential deal.

Fernandez, 22, has established himself as a vital starter for Benfica since arriving from River Plate for around £12 million last summer. He has registered four goals and seven assists in 29 matches across all competitions for Roger Schmidt's side in the ongoing season.

The Blues have already spent over £200 million on seven new players in January. The club have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, and David Datro Fofana permanently while roping in Joao Felix on a short-term loan switch.

