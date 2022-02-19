"Sort it out!"- Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to end reported feud over captaincy

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire grabbed the headlines recently as reports claimed they were embroiled in a power struggle for the club's captaincy. Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov has now urged both men to sort things out if they have any issues and move ahead.

Reports emerged recently that Ronaldo and Maguire held talks with Ralf Rangnick over the English defender, relinquishing his role as captain for the rest of the season.

It was also said that the former Leicester City man feels undermined by Ronaldo's influence in the dressing room, particularly with the younger stars.

Both Maguire and interim Manchester United manager Rangnick hit back at the reports, with the latter claiming that the England international will stay as captain till the end of the season.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st… David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st…

Former United forward commented on the reported feud and said he hopes the claims made by both Maguire and Rangnick are true. However, the Bulgarian star suggested that if there is a problem between Ronaldo and the current United captain, then they should hold face-to-face talks to clear up the issue.

"There is always rumour and gossip going around at any club and who knows if there is anything in the story of a clash between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy," the Bulgarian told Betfair .

"Harry says that's not the case. I hope he's right. But if there is something to it then I hope they can speak face-to-face and sort it out," said Berbatov.

Berbatov further commented by saying this is the last thing Manchester United needs at the moment as the club is involved in an intense race for a top four spot.

The Bulgarian star said he can understand why Cristiano Ronaldo will be a good choice to become captain. However, the former United striker insisted that Maguire isn't a player who runs away from responsibilities.

Berbatov concluded by saying he hopes the duo can sort out their issues.

"Obviously Ronaldo is an icon in football, he's done it all and when you have a player like this in the side you need to use him, ask for advice and listen to what he says. He leads by example during training and the way he plays. There is a point for Ronaldo being captain because he has experienced everything in the game."

"On the other hand Maguire is captain and, ok he may have had the odd bad game, but I don't think he would like to run from that responsibility. If there is anything in it, they have to come together, sit down, speak to each other and the manager and just f***ing sort it out!" said Berbatov.

Manchester United will face Leeds United next in the Premier League on Sunday as the race for the top four heats up.

Manchester United will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are on the same page as the season enters a crucial stage

As Berbatov rightfully said that the news of the reported power struggle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire came at the wrong time for Manchester United as they're entering a crucial stage in their season.

After their match against Leeds, United will travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the Round Of 16 Champions League tie.

The month of March will see Rangnick's men take on Manchester City, Tottenham, and Liverpool in the Premier League, and United welcome Atletico for the second leg of their Champions League tie.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that their stars will be on the same page as United look to seal the top four spot and go all the way in Europe's premier competition.

Edited by Alan John