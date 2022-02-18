“This is absolute nonsense” – Ralf Rangnick reacts to Manchester United captaincy rumors involving Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has quashed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Harry Maguire as the Red Devils captain.

The Old Trafford outfit have had a tough time on and off the pitch this season. They sacked club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November and are currently fighting for a place in the top four. There have also been murmurs of disunity within the dressing room.

Reports this week claimed that Ronaldo and Maguire have held talks with Rangnick over the captaincy role at Manchester United. There have been suggestions that the Red Devils skipper could be forced to drop the armband, with the Portugal superstar tipped to take over.

However, Rangnick has now dubbed those reports as 'nonsense'. The former RB Leipzig manager insisted that he has not held talks with any of his players over a potential change in captaincy.

The German tactician went on to reveal that Maguire will keep his role as the club's skipper at least until the end of the season. Rangnick told a press conference:

"This is absolutely nonsense. I have never spoken to any player about a chance in captaincy, Harry [Maguire] is aware of that and Cristiano [Ronaldo]. I have never spoken with any player about a change of captaincy. This has never been an issue. It is me who decides who is the captain. Harry is our captain and he will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to add on to that."

Rangnick will now turn his attention towards helping the Red Devils earn a victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The Old Trafford outfit also have a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid coming up next week.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire addresses claims about rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire himself is aware of claims about a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy role. The England international was forced to address the issue on social media this week. He wrote:

"I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

Maguire has often been the subject of criticism for his performances for Manchester United this season, but it appears he retains Ralf Rangnick's faith.

