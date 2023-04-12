"Sounded like a small farewell to me" - Real Madrid icon claims Carlo Ancelotti is 'angry' and might leave club at the end of the season

Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic has claimed that coach Carlo Ancelotti is angry and believes that the Italian might leave his post at the end of the season.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti has been under pressure this season, courtesy of his side’s poor showings in La Liga. The Whites currently find themselves in second place in the La Liga standings, sitting 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos, however, have done well in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. They beat Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou (4-1 aggregate) in the Copa del Rey second leg last week to book a place in the final. Meanwhile, they will face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals to move into the final four of the competition.

Madrid icon Mijatovic claimed last week that he had spotted a change in Ancelotti’s attitude, stating that the former Paris Saint-Germain manager did not look happy. On Monday, the 1998 Champions League winner doubled down on the claim, claiming that the manager was angry at someone or something.

On Cadena SER, Mijatovic said:

“Today’s [11 April] Ancelotti presser sounded like a small farewell to me. That’s the feeling I have. Everything he has achieved recently is being brought up, which is a lot and very important too.

“In two years he has won everything if he wins the Copa del Rey, but I think that he’s a little angry. I don’t know who at, but he’s angry. Maybe he knows something we don’t.”

Ancelotti has been linked with the Chelsea and Brazil jobs, but he has time and time again pledged his allegiance to Real Madrid. His current contract with Los Merengues expires in June 2024 and Ancelotti has expressed his desire to see it out.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gives opinion on Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea ahead of Champions League clash

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Chelsea on Wednesday (12 April), Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts about Frank Lampard’s return to the dugout.

The Real Madrid tactician backed his former pupil to succeed at Stamford Bridge, claiming that his lack of experience wouldn’t matter much in the Champions League quarter-finals. Ancelotti said (via Realmadrid.com):

“I'm 63 years old and I have 20 years more experience than him, but that's not going to change what's going to happen during the game. He is a great coach and a fantastic professional who I coached as a player.

“He knows how to prepare his team for this kind of game. I don't think experience is going to do much good for these ties. He arrived a week ago and he's going to do well for as long as he's at Chelsea.”

Lampard, who remains the Pensioners’ record goalscorer (211 goals), played 83 games under Ancelotti, scoring 40 times and claiming 25 assists. The former England star won a Premier League (2010), an FA Cup (2010), and an FA Community Shield (2010) under Ancelotti.

