South Africa cricketers Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada make bold score predictions for Manchester United v Chelsea and Arsenal v Man City

South Africa cricket stars Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have made bold Premier League score predictions ahead of Manchester United vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester City. All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy was alongside the duo during their predictions, and he went with a stunning 4-2 win for Liverpool in their Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

Ad

Maharaj made the prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea, and he has gone for a home win. The left-arm spinner has backed Ruben Amorim's side to secure a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20.

Manchester United have struggled this season, managing just one win in five matches in all competitions. Their losses included a shock penalty shootout defeat at League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea come into the game after a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. They have not been at their best in the Premier League, but are currently unbeaten with two wins and as many draws this season.

Rabada has made a bold prediction for the big game on Sunday, September 21, when Arsenal host Manchester City. He has backed Mikel Arteta's side to get a 3-1 win, with Declan Rice scoring once from a free kick.

Ad

Pep Guardiola's side have two wins and as many losses in the league this season, but are coming into the match after beating Manchester United in the league and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have been on form this season, with four wins and one loss in all competitions. They are second in the Premier League table, having lost to Liverpool and won their other three matches.

Arsenal hero makes Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction

Arsenal hero Theo Walcott has made his prediction for Chelsea's trip to Manchester United. The former Gunner has gone with a draw at Old Trafford, as the Blues have not won at the stadium since Juan Mata scored the only goal in their win back in 2013. He told HKJC:

Ad

"Chelsea are unbeaten against United in 3 after taking four points off them last season, but you have to go all the way back to May 2013 for their last win at Old Trafford as United are unbeaten in last 12 games at Old Trafford against the Blues, who have not had a good time in Manchester in recent seasons. Chełsea vs Manchester United is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, finishing level 27 times. On form, Chełsea are the better team, but given Chelsea’s record at Old Trafford, I am going to go with a draw."

Arsenal can go to the top of the Premier League table with a win if Everton manage to get a win against Liverpool. A draw in the Merseyside derby is enough for Liverpool to retain the top spot for another week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More