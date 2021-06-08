South Africa vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

South Africa play host to Uganda in an international friendly fixture at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides will be aiming to bounce back from their poor performances in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back in March.

With 10 points from six games, South Africa finished third in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers, two points behind second-placed Sudan.

In their last outing, Hugo Broos' men needed a draw in their final group game to secure qualification, but they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sudan.

Saifeldin Maki and Mohamed Abdelrahman scored first-half goals to end Sudan’s three-game losing streak against Bafana Bafana.

Similarly, Uganda missed out on a place in the Africa Cup of Nations as they finished third in Group B of the qualifiers.

The Cranes picked up two wins and two draws from six games and were seated two points behind second-placed Malawi.

Thursday’s game will be Uganda’s first outing since their narrow 1-0 defeat against Malawi back in March.

Abdallah Mabiru’s men will aim to return to winning ways and pick up a morale boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled to begin in September.

South Africa vs Uganda Head-To-Head

South Africa have been the better side in this fixture, claiming three wins from their five meetings with Uganda. The Cranes, meanwhile, have managed one win, while it has ended all square once.

The two nations last met at the COSAFA Cup back in 2019, where South Africa progressed to the next round on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

South Africa Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Uganda Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

South Africa vs Uganda Team News

South Africa

This will be the first game in charge for newly-appointed head coach Hugo Broos. The Belgian manager will be unable to call up the services of Brighton and Hove Albion striker Percy Tau and Teboho Mokoena, who have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Midfielder Sipho Mbule is also a doubt after he reportedly made contact with COVID-19 infected teammate Mokoena. Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee also face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

COVID-19: Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sipho Mbule, Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee

Suspended: None

Uganda

Head coach Abdallah Mabiru has called up 23 players for their friendly fixtures. Included are five U-20 players who reached the final of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this year.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Portugal vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

South Africa vs Uganda Predicted XI

South Africa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bruce Bvuma; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Innocent Maela; Sipho Mbule, Thabang Monare, Aubrey Modiba; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Thabiso Kutumela

Uganda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles Lukwago; Paul Willa, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Patrick Mbowa; Lwanga Taddeo, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Orit; Emmanuel Okwi, Steven Mukwala, Derrick Kakooza

South Africa vs Uganda Prediction

Uganda have named a solid squad for the game, while South Africa have dropped several big name players and opted for a younger squad.

However, we predict Bafana will cancel out the efforts of the Ugandans and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: South Africa 2-2 Uganda

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P