Southampton send hilarious message to Derby County after surpassing lowest Premier League points tally with draw vs Manchester City

Southampton FC sent a hilarious message to EFL Championship side Derby County after their Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday (May 10). City, who are locked in a race for Champions League qualification for next season, traveled to St. Mary's Stadium to face a rock-bottom Southampton side and were held to a goalless draw (0-0).

Southampton's relegation from the Premier League had already been confirmed after their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on April 6. However, they could have set an unwanted record in the EPL if they ended their season with 11 points, which was their tally coming into the game against City.

After the draw against Manchester City, Southampton now have 12 points this season. In the process, they’ve surpassed Derby County’s record of the lowest points tally (11) in a Premier League season. The Rams set the unwanted record in the 2007/08 campaign.

After Southampton avoided being the joint worst side in a PL season, they couldn’t resist taking a jibe at Derby County. They wrote on their official X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Sorry if we got your hopes up, @dcfcofficial’’

While Ivan Juric’s men have avoided the record for the lowest points tally in a PL season, they could still set an unwanted record with two games to spare. They have been defeated 28 times in 36 league games this season.

If they lose their last two matches, they will be the team with the most defeats in a Premier League season. The ignominious record is currently shared by Ipswich Town (1994/95), Sunderland (2005/06), Derby County (2007/08), and Sheffield United (2020/21), who all recorded 29 defeats in a season.

"We have to avoid that record" – Southampton manager Ivan Juric on being the team with the lowest points in a Premier League season

After Southampton's relegation was confirmed in April, manager Ivan Juric stated that the Saints wanted to avoid finishing the season with the lowest points tally in Premier League history. He said after the loss to Spurs (via the BBC):

"We have to avoid that record, do our best. It cannot happen."

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also echoed the Juric’s sentiments, saying:

"We want to get as many points as we can until the end of the season. No-one wants that record and we will do what we can - but we will do what we can to get more points on the board."

The Saints will next be in action against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, May 18.

