Southampton vs Manchester City: Where to watch, TV channels, live streaming details and more

Manchester City will make a trip to St. Mary's as they take on Southampton in a Premier League away clash on Saturday, April 8. The match will start at 4:30 pm GMT (10:00 pm IST).

Southampton vs Manchester City Preview

The Cityzens are currently the second-placed team in the Premier League table. The defending champions trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points, having played one game less than the Gunners. Pep Guardiola's team have 64 points on the board after 28 league matches.

Southampton, meanwhile, are the bottom-placed team in the league. They have managed to secure only 23 points from 29 matches. With only nine games to go in their campaign, the Saints look destined for relegation.

Guardiola's side earned an emphatic 4-1 home win against Liverpool in their previous match on Saturday, April 1. The Saints, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Sunday, April 2.

Team News

Manchester City

City will miss a crucial player in the form of Phil Foden for the clash at St. Mary's. Foden is out due to illness. While Erling Haaland has been suffering from a groin issue, the Norwegian is expected to return to action against the Saints.

Illness: Phil Foden

Southampton

Che Adams will be absent for the Saints as he is suffering from a calf injury. Mohamed Salisou and Valentino Livramento will also miss the clash against City.

Armel Bella-Kotchap and Juan Larios are also absent due to a shoulder and a thigh injury, respectively.

Injured: Che Adams, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Juan Larios.

Other: Mohamed Salisou and Valentino Livramento.

Southampton vs. Manchester City kick off time

BST: 4:30 pm

IST: 10 pm

Southampton vs. City: where to watch?

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Stream: Sky Go App

Ruben Selles excited to play against Pep Guardiola

Southampton manager Ruben Selles is excited to test his mettle against Pep Guardiola.

Speaking ahead of the crucial Premier League showdown, Selles said (via Mirror):

“It’s exciting just to play some of them, also to play against Pep, hen let’s see what we can do. I think we prepared a solid and robust game plan."

He added:

“I think the boys know what to do exactly and then with our way to approach things, and our style, we are going to try to put a big performance there and try to win the game, that’s for sure."

