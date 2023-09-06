Spain commit hilarious error as they mistakenly honor Mauro Icardi’s influencer sister for winning the Women’s World Cup

The Government of Spain recently made a huge blunder after they mentioned the name of Mauro Icardi’s sister as a Women's World Cup winner instead of Spain captain Ivana Andres.

The Official State Gazette of Spain awarded the Spanish women's national team, that won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, the Royal Order of Sports Merit.

As spotted by MARCA, a huge mistake was made in the official document by the concerned government. The first name printed on the list was Ivana Icardi Rivero, who is the sister of former Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi.

Ivana Icardi Rivero is a social media influencer and content creator. In addition to that, she was born in Argentina and she didn't have anything to do with Spain's historic triumph in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Spain captain Ivana Andres' name should have been on the top of the list instead of Ivana Icardi. In addition to the wrong name, Aitana Bonmati's last name was also misspelt on the official list as 'Concas' instead of Conca.

According to MARCA, the Higher Spanish Sports Council has admitted the mistake. They'll be looking forward to apologizing to all the individuals who have been affected by the error.

Spain sacks head coach Jorge Vilda following Luis Rubiales' Women's World Cup kiss scandal

The Spanish FA has announced that they have dismissed Jorge Vilda from his coaching duties amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales kiss scandal.

The football association published a lengthy statement on Tuesday, in which they announced the sacking of the Spanish coach. After the kiss controversy, the whole coaching staff of the Spanish women's team resigned, except Vilda. Now, he too has been shown the door.

On the other side, Rubiales has been temporarily suspended by FIFA for 90 days after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup medal ceremony. The whole women's team and several other football players came together as they wanted a change in the Spanish FA.

However, Luis Rubiales refused to resign from the designation and an investigation is currently going on regarding the incident. The FA also released a new statement on Tuesday, in which they apologized for the wrongdoings of Rubiales.