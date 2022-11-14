Spain manager Luis Enrique called up Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati over La liga striker at the 'last minute' - Reports

According to Directo Gol, as reported by Barca Universal, Spain manager Luis Enrique called up Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati at the last minute over Real Betis' Borja Iglesias for the FIFA World Cup.

Borja has been in fine form for Betis so far this season. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 17 games.

Fati, meanwhile, has not managed to get off to a great start in his campaign. The 20-year-old, often termed as the future of Barcelona, has managed only three goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances for the Catalan club.

However, he got the nod ahead of Borja for the Spanish national team. The tournament in Qatar will be Fati's first World Cup.

Enrique will look to help Spain win their second FIFA World Cup trophy. He has managed to instill his ideas in the La Roja side. However, they don't yet have any international medals to show for it.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a great opportunity to break the duck under Enrique for the 2010 champions.

Enrique recently spoke about his beliefs, saying (via Barca Universal):

“There is no better national coach than me, in the history of world football. That’s what I believe. Obviously, it’s not true, but I can’t doubt that. I can’t have doubts. If I have to convince my players of how we will play.”

Whether Fati can help Spain win the big one remains to be seen. The youngster has been overlooked by Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez in favor of Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele this season.

Former Barcelona and current Spain manager Luis Enrique dropped hint about Atletico Madrid midfielder

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2: Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique

Former Barcelona and current Spain manager Luis Enrique had high praise for Atletico Madrid veteran Koke.

He hinted that Koke is an asset for any coach in the world as he said (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Football Espana):

“With Koke, I have no doubts, no doubts at all. Koke is a guarantee for any coach. He can play as a pivot. He can play in central midfield. He brings a lot to the group.”

Koke is an industrious player with great technical ability. In his long career with Atletico Madrid, the 30-year-old has played 560 games and has scored 47 goals. More importantly, he has provided 110 assists. It's no wonder Enrique rates him so high.

