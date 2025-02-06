Spanish football want to sanction Real Madrid for their recent complaints and accusations about referees: Reports

According to a report by Relevo, all of Spanish football is set to unite against Real Madrid after the club's recent complaints and accusations about referees. The Madrid-based club have drawn the ire of most of the LaLiga clubs, the top flight itself, and the RFEF after it blasted the match officials recently.

Los Blancos slammed match officials after their most recent loss, a 0-1 defeat to Espanyol away from home. The reigning Spanish champions were incensed after Carlos Romer's rough tackle on Kylian Mbappe was only punished with a yellow card. To rub salt in their wounds, Romero scored in the 85th minute to hand Carlo Ancelotti's men their first loss in five games.

Real Madrid remain atop the LaLiga standings and are keen to retain the domestic title. They have a one-point advantage over their cross-town rivals, Atletico Madrid, who they face in their next LaLiga fixture.

"It is a moment of emergency that we have to endure. We will endure with what we have" - Real Madrid manager laments injury woes

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has lamented his side's poor luck with injuries after David Alaba returned to the treatment room after briefly rejoining the team. The Austrian defender was out of action due to an ACL tear and recently picked up a new adductor injury before his side faced Leganes.

Speaking about his side's poor luck with injuries, the Italian tactician lamented the strain injuries had put on his side. The five-time UEFA Champions League manager said via FotMob:

"Unfortunately we have lost two important players and it is something we have not considered. Alaba was going to play [vs Leganes] but something happened that we have not considered. It is a moment of emergency that we have to endure. We will endure with what we have."

Real Madrid opted against making any major signings in the winter transfer window despite its somewhat thin defensive options. The club will look to young Raul Asencio and possibly Aurelien Tchouameni to fill in at the heart of the defense, with Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and David Alaba all injured.

