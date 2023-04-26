Spanish footballer comes out as gay by kissing boyfriend during celebrations with team

A Spanish footballer named Alberto Lejaragga came out as gay as he kissed his boyfriend following his team Marbella FC's win against Real Jean. Marbella secured their qualification to the fourth tier of Spanish football with the win.

Lejaragga posted snaps of him celebrating the triumph, writing (via The Sun):

“Many thanks for always being at my side, in the good moments and in the not so good moments. This time it was our turn to experience the beauty of this. GRACIAS."

Lejaragga's boyfriend could also be seen donning a Marbella shirt with his partner's name on it.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos compared life in Madrid and Paris

Sergio Ramos is hands down one of the greatest defenders of the modern era. The Spaniard has represented top clubs like Sevilla, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain during his career.

Ramos spent an illustrious spell in Madrid. He was Los Blancos' captain and a crucial player in the team's success over the past decade. He arrived at the club as a teenager and left as a legend. Looking back at his time, the central defender said (via AS):

“When you arrive so young, everything happens very quickly. You have to settle in and adjust to a new city while training, competing and getting used to a new club and changing room. In my case, everything was very easy, thanks mainly to my family, who accompanied me and helped me in everything from the beginning.”

Ramos joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. While he had a difficult first season plagued with injuries, Ramos found his feet during his second campaign at the club.

Much like Madrid, Paris is a city with a lot of culture. Comparing the two cities, the Spaniard said:

“The two are similar in that grandeur, that feeling of a city with history, with a lot of life, with very diverse neighbourhoods and areas. And both are cities very rich in culture."

Ramos further added about the Spanish and French cities:

"Paris is a city that has it all and its people have made me feel at home ever since I arrived. On the other hand, obviously, Madrid is Madrid and I love it for its atmosphere, the museums, restaurants… But, above all, for the people, family and friends over all these years."

While Sergio Ramos has been playing for PSG for close to two years now, the former La Roja captain spent the most decorated spell of his career in Madrid. Hence, him having a soft spot for the Spanish city is understandable.

