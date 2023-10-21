Spanish journalist calls for FIFA to strip Lionel Messi and Argentina of the World Cup after Papu Gomez doping ban

Spanish journalist Tomas Roncero has asked for Argentina to be stripped of the 2022 FIFA World Cup title after Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez was handed a two-year doping ban.

A statement by Italian club Monza read:

"AC Monza announces that today, 20 October 2023, FIFA has notified the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission of the first instance ruling of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against the player Alejandro Dario Gomez."

Gomez tested positive last October for the presence of terbutaline in his sample — a drug apparently taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis (h/t ESPN). He was playing for Sevilla during that time and also represented Argentina in the Qatar World Cup.

Gomez played in the 1-2 group-stage loss against Saudi Arabia and the 2-1 Round-of-16 win against Australia. Since the Sevilla playmaker's ban, Roncero has called for Argentina's World Cup title to be taken away.

The journalist said, via @ManagingBarca on X):

"FIFA should withdraw the World Cup from Argentina."

Argentina lost only one game at the World Cup (against Saudi Arabia). Gomez played a total of 109 minutes in the competition, failing to score or assist. Spain, meanwhile, were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the hands of Morocco (on penalties).

Argentina beat France in the final on penalties after the game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Argentina's journey to FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

Argentina started the tournament in poor fashion, suffering a shock loss against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez ensured a 2-0 win against Mexico in a must-win encounter for La Albiceleste. They ended the group with a comfortable win against Poland by the same scoreline.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored to give Argentina a 2-0 lead against Australia within the first hour of the game. A late own goal from Fernandez complicated matters but the Argentines hung on.

Wout Weghorst left it as late as he could have to draw the Netherlands level against Lionel Scaloni's side. The game ended 2-2 after regulation time, with Emiliano Martinez's heroics in the shootouts helping Argentina over the line.

They made light work of Croatia in the semifinals, beating them 3-0. In the final, a Kylian Mbappe brace ensured the final went to extra time, where both teams scored one goal apiece.

Martinez and Argentina prevailed in the shootouts once again and lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy.