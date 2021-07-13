"I am proud and happy for you" - Spanish star congratulates his Juventus teammates for winning Euro 2020

On-loan Juventus forward Alvaro Morata has congratulated his Italian teammates for winning the Euro 2020 final against England on Sunday.

In an Instagram story, Morata congratulated his teammates, saying he was proud of his Juventus teammates and wished he was in their place.

The caption on his Instagram story read:

“I would have liked to be in your place, but I am proud and happy for you."

"Eu gostaria muito de estar em seus lugares, mas estou orgulhoso e feliz por vocês"



Morata em seu Instagram pic.twitter.com/1F7w7TR7Ze — Juve Brasil (@Juvebrasiil) July 12, 2021

Italy faced Morata and Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. Though the Juventus forward scored the equalizer for Spain in normal time, he missed the decisive penalty which saw Italy qualify for the Euro 2020 final.

Overall, Alvaro Morata had a hot and cold Euro 2020. The 28-year-old striker was guilty of missing several chances for Spain. But the Juventus man still finished as Spain's top scorer in the tournament with three goals.

Morata scored one of the best goals of the tournament, against Croatia in the Round of 16.

Juventus players played a key role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph

Juventus players were at the heart of Italy's Euro 2020 triumph against England. Four Juventus players were in the Italian squad, including the centre-back pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci and wingers Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Federico Chiesa was a star for Italy at Euro 2020, scoring two goals in the tournament. The winger was a threat for England in the final before being subbed off due to an injury.

Bernardeschi replaced his Juventus teammate. The 27-year-old netted Italy's third and final penalty before Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their respective spot kicks to hand Italy the Euro 2020 title.

However, the stars for Italy at Euro 2020 were Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. The Juventus pair were rock-solid in defense with Bonucci also scoring Italy's equalizer in the final.

The Juventus pair helped Italy immensely in the final. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Despite being on-loan from Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata has had his loan deal extended and will stay with Juventus for another season. The Spanish forward, along with his Italian teammates, are set to get an extended break before returning to Juventus for the start of the new season.

