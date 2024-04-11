Spanish TV station Movistar issue apology after racist comments on Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal

Spanish TV station Movistar has apologized following a derogatory comment from pundit German Burgos on Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

Yamal, a 16-year-old prodigious talent, has been a regular for Barca's first team this season. The player, born from parents of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean descent, was captured doing keepy-uppies while Azulgrana were warming up ahead of their 3-2 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg away win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, April 10.

Burgos, former assistant manager of Atletico Madrid, shockingly said (via Metro):

"If football doesn't work out, he'll end up at the traffic lights."

The comment was a reference to immigrants in Spain, who could often be spotted showing off their ball-juggling talents for change in the traffic joints. The remarks caused an online uproar, with viewers finding the comments distasteful, as well as racist.

As a result, players from both Barcelona and PSG refused to conduct any post-match interview with the TV station. Ricardo Sierra, a Movistar presenter, said:

"I understand many spectators expected us to have a conversation with Barca. But PSG and Barca have notified us that they're not going to speak to us because they're tremendously angry with a comment that was made on our set."

The TV platform have now released an apology statement for the comments on Yamal, which read:

"With regard to the unfortunate comments made by one of the Movistar Plus+ collaborators in the preview of the Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona about the Barca player Lamine Yamal, the platform apologizes publicly."

They further added:

"Movistar Plus+ condemn any type of discrimination and will not allow this type of comment from any staff or collaborators linked to the platform."

The statement concluded:

"Following what happened, the platform will adopt the appropriate mesaures to ensure that these events do not occur again."

German Burgos apologizes for his comments on Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal

German Burgos has been facing the heat for his comments on Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal ahead of the PSG showdown. He has now issued an apology statement.

Burgos, who has previously apologized on-air, has now released a statement, clarifying his position. His statement read:

"I make this statement reiterating my apologies for my words on yesterday's programme. It was not my intention to cause harm of any kind to Lamine Yamal, the people of Barcelona, UEFA, nor to the Movistar Plus+ platform where I work."

Burgos further claimed that he intended to praise the tremendous skills Yamal possesses, which was perceived in an opposite way.

