"Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge" - Frank Lampard urges Chelsea squad to 'believe' themselves despite 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged his side not to give up hope after the Blues were defeated 2-0 against Real Madrid last night (April 12).

He instead told them to keep believing, promising that special things could happen at Stamford Bridge ahead of their second-leg clash in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite nearly going ahead early in the game via Joao Felix, Los Blancos took the lead in the 21st minute when Karim Benzema tapped in from a Kepa save.

Ben Chillwell was sent off in the 59th minute after he pulled Rodrygo back when the Brazilian was through on goal. Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid's second goal soon after to give Chelsea a mountain to climb back from in the second leg.

Real Madrid's dominance translated into match statistics. They had 57% possession compared to Chelsea's 43% and had 10 shots on target compared to three for the Blues.

Frank Lampard spoke to BT Sport after the game and said (via Daily Mirror):

"I’m proud of the 10 men. The disappointing thing is that you give away a set piece from switching off... for the second goal. I don’t think with 10 men they carved us open - that was due to the spirit."

Lampard continued:

"I think at that time in the game, we had our chances. Three pretty good chances; Joao [Felix] early, Raheem [Sterling] and Mason [Mount] near the end. So, there's some good things."

He added:

"But the result is the reality. But I’ve just said to the players, 'Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge'. They [Real] are a very good team, but we have to believe."

The Blues face Real Madrid for their second leg clash on April 18 at Stamford Bridge.

Carlo Ancelotti not getting carried away after Real Madrid defeat Chelsea in the UCL quarter-finals

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was left content with his side's performance after they comfortably beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0.

Despite their dominant performance, Ancelotti acknowledged that his side would have to fight hard at Stamford Bridge to qualify for the semi-finals.

He spoke to BT Sport (via Daily Mirror):

"Don’t forget that Chelsea are a good team with good players. We won 2-0, we took advantage from this game, but it’s not done yet. We have to fight and sacrifice at Stamford Bridge."

He further said:

"This is absolutely normal - it's the quarter-final of the Champions League. We are satisfied with the game. I think it was a good game and now we focus on the next one."

