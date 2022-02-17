"Spectacular, genius" - Neymar says PSG teammate Marco Verratti is up there with Xavi and Iniesta as the best midfielders he's played with

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has heaped praise on Marco Verratti following the Italian's stellar display in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian went as far as to claim that Verratti is one of the best midfielders he has shared a pitch with, alongside Barcelona legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Verratti was in his element in the first leg of the last-16 tie against Real Madrid, dominating the midfield against the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. He completed 92% of his passes and will look to produce a similar performance when the two sides meet next.

After the match, Neymar was full of praise for his 29-year-old teammate, saying he did not realize that he was 'so spectacular' a player.

"I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn't realize he was so spectacular. He's a genius. He's one of the best midfielders I've played with, along with Xavi Hernandez and Iniesta," Neymar said after the match.

PSG won the encounter at the Parc des Princes 1-0 thanks to an injury-time goal from Kylian Mbappe. The two sides will next face off on March 9 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Verratti would have been man of the match without Mbappe" - Fabio Capello on the PSG midfielder's performance against Real Madrid

Former England coach Fabio Capello also praised Marco Verratti for his display against Real Madrid. He pointed out that the midfielder would have been the man of the match if not for Kylian Mbappe's heroics in the dying minutes of the encounter.

“Verratti would have been the man of the match without Mbappé, who was the absolute MVP. Verratti played a great game, dominating in midfield,” Capello told Sky Sports Italia.

Another highlight of the encounter was Lionel Messi's inability to convert from the spot. Capello believes that the Argentine "is sad" at PSG after being forced to leave Barcelona for free in the 2021 summer transfer window. He said:

“It’s impossible to think that Messi has lost himself in six months. However, he didn’t even complete one dribbling and to me he is sad.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh