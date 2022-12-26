"Spend big elsewhere" - Premier League side told to snub move for Manchester United star

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has advised Premier League side West Ham United against making a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As per 90min, Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is attracting plenty of interest from clubs across the Premier League. The defender has been linked with clubs like West Ham United, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and former club Crystal Palace.

However, Tam McManus has claimed that the Manchester United outcast won't be a good addition to the Hammers' ranks. The Scotsman claimed that West Ham are in need of a central defender rather than a right-back. He told Football Insider:

“Him going to West Ham? Maybe not, for me. West Ham need defenders in, central defenders especially. Wan-Bissaka does have a good tackle on him but if you are signing him you are signing him to be a wing-back."

McManus has also claimed that the defender could cost West Ham United a fortune. The former Hibernian attacker has urged the Hammers to use the money elsewhere. He added:

“He’s at his best near the opposition box so I’m not sure how much help he will actually give to the defence. He would cost a bit of money too so if they are looking at him, I think they should be looking to spend big elsewhere."

Wan-Bissaka was signed by Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for a fee of £45 million, with another £5 million due in potential bonuses. However, the full-back is yet to live up to his massive price tag and has also lost his place in the first team at Old Trafford.

Since last season, Diogo Dalot has overtaken him in the pecking order. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made a total of 128 appearances for the Red Devils and has scored twice while producing 11 assists.

Atletico Madrid ready to sell Manchester United target for €40 million

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Manchester United target Yannick Carrasco for just €40 million. The Belgian winger has been seeking a move since the summer transfer window and feels cheated by the Spanish capital club.

The La Liga outfit wanted the release clause of €60 million in Carrasco's contract to be paid in full but could be open to offloading him for €40 million. An experienced player in terms of European and international football, the Belgian can provide some proven quality that Erik ten Hag's team needs.

Carrasco has made 20 appearances across competitions for Atletico Madrid this term, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

