"Spent that much money you’ve got to sell one of your own" - Gary Neville slams Chelsea transfer policy amid Conor Gallagher exit rumors

Gary Neville has slammed Chelsea's alleged plans to sell Conor Gallagher. He believes that selling an Academy star for financial reasons despite the player not wanting to leave is strange.

The Manchester United legend was on Sky Sports commentary during Chelsea's 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final. He questioned the club's plans to sell Gallagher despite the midfielder's form and importance to Mauricio Pochettino's system. He said:

"Are Chelsea really going to sell him? [Got affirmation from Sky colleague] Yeah, that's what I thought when I saw the teamsheet come through. It's come to a point whereby you've spent that much money you've got to sell one of your own, who is playing pretty well, to fund it."

The Blues are yet to offer Gallagher a new contract. He is in the final 18 months of his deal, but no talks have taken place yet.

Chelsea urged to keep hold of Conor Gallagher by Wayne Bridge

Wayne Bridge has urged his former club Chelsea to keep hold of Conor Gallagher. He believes that the midfielder is a potential leader at the club and that it helps to have British-born players at the core of their side.

Bridge told Football London:

"I think it would be really strange if he goes, he's been one of our better players. I'm sure I've heard Poch say he doesn't want him to go. Him with Cole Palmer and Thiago [Silva], who is obviously a leader, I can see the other two maybe being a proper leader in the future. I think fans would be fuming if he went. It's good to have British players in the team who have come through the academy. When I first went to Chelsea, there were a lot of British players who got signed."

He added:

"I'm not saying they all have to be British but it's good to have a core there. It helps because they know what the Premier League is all about and I like to think they've always got that fight and spirit as well within us. I think if he did go, I'd be totally shocked but even Mason Mount leaving to Man United, I was shocked by that and how that unfolded so I guess you never know."

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Gallagher. They tried to sign him in the summer, but the midfielder was not interested in a move.