"Spiderman, Wolverine, Guardian angel, best friend, God!" - Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas showers highest of praise on Karim Benzema after Chelsea hat-trick

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has heaped praise on his former teammate Karim Benzema following his UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Chelsea. From “Spiderman” to “God,” the former goalkeeper pretty much used every superlative in the book to show his admiration for the in-form talisman.

On Wednesday night, Real Madrid traveled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The hosts started the game brightly, but it was the visitors that struck first in the 21st minute. Latching on to Vinicius Junior’s cross, Benzema dispatched a curling header to comprehensively beat Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Three minutes later, he scored from another clinical headed effort to put Madrid two goals to the good. Within a minute into the second half, the no. 9 completed his hat-trick, benefitting from Mendy’s poor distribution.

Casillas, who shared the dressing room with the Frenchman for six seasons, was understandably ecstatic with his performance in Madrid’s 3-1 win over the Blues. Praising his beloved “K9” on Twitter, he wrote:

“K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is that building doorman. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the President of the USA. K9 is that monitor that you jump with him in a parachute. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God!

Of course, the France international also scored a treble in the second leg of Real Madrid’s last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain. His hat-trick overturned a two-goal deficit to guide the Whites to a 3-2 aggregate win over the Parisians.

Benzema is only the second player behind Cristiano Ronaldo to score consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick ensures Real Madrid’s first competitive win over Chelsea

Last night not only marked a special night for Karim Benzema, but it was also a momentous occasion for 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Wednesday’s victory at Stamford Bridge marked Los Blancos’ first win over the Blues in the competition, with the Madrid giants falling short in their previous two meetings.

The two teams’ first Champions League showdown took place last season in the semi-finals. Zinedine Zidane’s Whites drew the first leg 1-1 at home and were beaten 2-0 away at Stamford Bridge, enduring a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

Having bagged a 3-1 win in the quarter-final first leg this season, it will be interesting to see how Real Madrid fare in the second leg.

The return leg is scheduled to take place next Tuesday in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

