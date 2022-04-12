Sporting director confirms on-loan Barcelona star will return to Camp Nou after the season

Turkish club Besiktas have provided a crucial update on Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic's future after the season. The player signed for a season-long loan at Besiktas in September last year. A thigh injury gave him issues earlier in the season and kept him on the sidelines in February and March as well.

He has made two substitute appearances in the Turkish league this month after returning from injury. Besiktas Sporting Director Ceyhun Kazanci has confirmed the news that they will not keep the Barcelona midfielder beyond this season as he does not really fit the coach's style. He told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo:

“Pjanic has been playing on loan for us since the start of the season, however he will not play for us next season. Only the players who are apt for our manager’s system will begin next season.”

The Barcelona loanee learned about his fate soon after the game against Alanyaspor - only his second appearance after a two-month injury lay-off. The 32-year old has made 24 appearances so far for the Turkish side and has contributed with four assists.

Pjanic had a good start to his loan spell but his form dipped soon after and the injury problems did not allow him to build any momentum.

However, the midfielder feels settled in Turkey and has enjoyed his time there. The Barcelona ace had positive things to say about his loan spell when he was interviewed some time ago.

"My family and I are happy here. I have a good relationship with the Besiktas fans and if it were up to me, of course I would rather stay here."

The Bosnian international's contract with the Catalan club runs till 2024 and he is on a lucrative financial package, so they will have to make a decision on him in the summer as well.

Barcelona have a packed midfield and they may not require Miralem Pjanic's services

Since Xavi Hernandez's appointment as the Blaugrana coach, the team has improved by leaps and bounds. On the back of some clever recruitment in January, they are now unbeaten in La Liga and the Europa League since the turn of the year. Barcelona's midfield has played a very important role in this.

Sergio Busquets' experience along with the sharpness and intensity of Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong has given their midfield a much-needed flavor. They defend with some real passion and do not lack legs and stamina for the whole 90 minutes.

It is difficult to see Pjanic slotting into Barcelona's midfield three at the moment. There is also news of AC Milan ace Franck Kessie's imminent arrival in the summer as a free agent which will only increase the competition for a starting spot. It may be best for both the 32-year old and the Catalan club to part ways in the upcoming transfer window.

Edited by Prem Deshpande