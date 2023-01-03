“Spreading his legs for Brentford” – Fans claim Liverpool superstar is ‘finished’ after horror show in Premier League clash

Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter after Virgil van Dijk was subbed off at half-time for the Premier League clash against Brentford. The Reds were trailing with a scoreline of 2-0 at the break.

Ibrahima Konate's own goal in the 19th minute started the downward trend for Jurgen Klopp's team. Yoane Wissa added the second for the hosts in the 42nd minute of the game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has managed to put one back for the Kops. Fans, however, slammed Van Dijk for his performance.

Some claimed that Van Dijk was one of the main reasons behind the Anfield-based side's poor form this season. Others went a step further to claim that the player is finished.

Since joining the club in 2018, the towering central defender has been a mainstay at the heart of the defense for Klopp's side. He has made 204 appearances for the club and was a crucial cog in the teams that won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

However, he has suffered a decline in form in recent times. Fans believe the player is aging and past his prime. In the game against Brentford, Van Dijk managed no clearances, tackles, or interceptions in the first half. Furthermore, he lost possession four times and managed just two accurate long balls out of five.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from Liverpool fans after Virgil van Dijk was subbed off at half-time in the Premier League clash:

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho Virgil Van Dijk Highlights against Brentford: Hooked at half time? Virgil Van Dijk Highlights against Brentford: Hooked at half time?https://t.co/BVcRFZM1i4

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



The Bees had 9 shots, six on target, and two goals in the first half. Virgil van Dijk has been subbed off for the first time all season after only 45 minutes against Brentford.The Bees had 9 shots, six on target, and two goals in the first half. Virgil van Dijk has been subbed off for the first time all season after only 45 minutes against Brentford. 👀The Bees had 9 shots, six on target, and two goals in the first half. https://t.co/PQgjez5kDm

Terry Flewers @terryflewers They will say Van Dijk is injured, he isn’t, he is just past it! #lfc They will say Van Dijk is injured, he isn’t, he is just past it! #lfc

bet365 @bet365



He failed to win a tackle in the first half.



#LFC Jurgen Klopp has substituted Virgil van Dijk off at half-time.He failed to win a tackle in the first half. Jurgen Klopp has substituted Virgil van Dijk off at half-time.He failed to win a tackle in the first half.#LFC

𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖑 𝖒𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖎 @brvhmayne van dijk hasn't been the same since THAT pass and THAT penalty miss van dijk hasn't been the same since THAT pass and THAT penalty miss

Train Wreck @TrainWr78428238 3 or 4 years ago Virgil van dijk was less than 1% away from beating Messi to the balon d'Or and now hes spreading his legs for Brentford life comes at you fast 3 or 4 years ago Virgil van dijk was less than 1% away from beating Messi to the balon d'Or and now hes spreading his legs for Brentford life comes at you fast

DeePee @DeePeeTeeHee Remember when people wanted Van Dijk to win the Ballon D’or 🤣🤣🤣 Remember when people wanted Van Dijk to win the Ballon D’or 🤣🤣🤣

BigOg_atl🇨🇲 @_Gates_Og Van Dijk hooked off at half time! Yeah he’s finished Van Dijk hooked off at half time! Yeah he’s finished

matt @Mxtt96 Van Dijk was the issue all along. Damn! Van Dijk was the issue all along. Damn!

Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas spoke ahead of the clash against Brentford

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Kostas Tsimikas claimed his aim was always to get some minutes for Liverpool. Speaking ahead of the clash against Brentford, the player told the club's media:

"I’m always looking forward to playing some minutes. For me, it’s the most important [thing] as a football player. Always, I give everything to play, in training and when I come on as a sub. I’m looking forward to the next game. Always, I feel blessed to be here in this team and this family, with these supporters. Hopefully, more and more to come. Only one thing is sure from my point [of view]: to give everything whenever I play, if it’s one minute or if it’s 90, I’m always there and I will try to give my best."

