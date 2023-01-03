“Spreading his legs for Brentford” – Fans claim Liverpool superstar is ‘finished’ after horror show in Premier League clash

Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter after Virgil van Dijk was subbed off at half-time for the Premier League clash against Brentford. The Reds were trailing with a scoreline of 2-0 at the break.
Ibrahima Konate's own goal in the 19th minute started the downward trend for Jurgen Klopp's team. Yoane Wissa added the second for the hosts in the 42nd minute of the game.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has managed to put one back for the Kops. Fans, however, slammed Van Dijk for his performance.
Some claimed that Van Dijk was one of the main reasons behind the Anfield-based side's poor form this season. Others went a step further to claim that the player is finished.
Since joining the club in 2018, the towering central defender has been a mainstay at the heart of the defense for Klopp's side. He has made 204 appearances for the club and was a crucial cog in the teams that won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.
However, he has suffered a decline in form in recent times. Fans believe the player is aging and past his prime. In the game against Brentford, Van Dijk managed no clearances, tackles, or interceptions in the first half. Furthermore, he lost possession four times and managed just two accurate long balls out of five.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from Liverpool fans after Virgil van Dijk was subbed off at half-time in the Premier League clash:
Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas spoke ahead of the clash against Brentford
Kostas Tsimikas claimed his aim was always to get some minutes for Liverpool. Speaking ahead of the clash against Brentford, the player told the club's media:
"I’m always looking forward to playing some minutes. For me, it’s the most important [thing] as a football player. Always, I give everything to play, in training and when I come on as a sub. I’m looking forward to the next game. Always, I feel blessed to be here in this team and this family, with these supporters. Hopefully, more and more to come. Only one thing is sure from my point [of view]: to give everything whenever I play, if it’s one minute or if it’s 90, I’m always there and I will try to give my best."