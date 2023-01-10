"Spurs fans, I'm sorry, you're not going to win anything" - Rio Ferdinand trolls Tottenham and asks Manchester United to sign Harry Kane 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has trolled Tottenham Hotspur and has urged Harry Kane to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United are in dire need of a center forward after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Netherlands international Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.

However, Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England defender has taken a dig at Spurs, claiming that the England skipper won't win anything if he remains at the north London club. He said on his YouTube show Vibe with Five:

"Get Harry Kane in, Spurs fans, I’m sorry, you’re not going to win anything, he ain’t going to win anything at Spurs."

"They’re in a bit of turmoil at the minute. Man United, in the summer, let’s go and find a No.9 for the next three or four years to hang our hat on, to get you 20, 25 goals a season every year, where are you going?"

He continued:

"If you go outside the Premier League it’s a risk, I don’t care what level, unless you’re talking to [Kylian] Mbappe. Outside that everything’s a risk."

Ferdinand has claimed that Kane might cost the Red Devils a fortune but represents very little risk. He added:

"It’s massive money, 100 million, 120 million, [Victor] Osimhen, you’re getting charged. You’re paying big dough for these guys."

"You’re going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane but at least you know you’re getting a man who’s getting you 20, 25 goals a season. We can ask, ‘does he suit the play?’, the man scores 20, 25 goals. Harry Kane can’t be going anywhere but Man United."

Manchester United eyeing move to sign Monaco defender linked with Tottenham

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old French defender is expected to leave the Louis II Stadium in the January transfer window or in the summer.

Disasi has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side this season, making 25 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals, and providing four assists.

The versatile defender, who is capable of playing either at center-back or right-back, has captained Philippe Clement's side on five occasions.

The Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target earned a late call-up to France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and featured three times.

