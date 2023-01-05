Manchester United eyeing move to sign 24-year-old Monaco star linked with Tottenham: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils may move for the Frenchman amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Initial negotiations between Erik ten Hag's side and Monaco are reported to have taken place.

Disasi, 24, is expected to leave the Louis II Stadium in the January transfer window or in the summer.

He has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side, making 25 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals, and providing four assists.

Monaco have kept seven clean sheets with Disasi in the team, and he has captained Philippe Clement's side on five occasions.

He earned a late call-up to France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and featured three times.

His former Monaco manager Niko Kovac explained why he was appointed as vice-captain, lavishing praise on the Frenchman (via Ligue1.com):

“Axel is an excellent young player who is developing and working very hard. He is also a strong man with lots of character. He has many leadership qualities. I know there are lots of very good players in his position in France, but I think he is the future of the national team.”

Manchester United are in the market for a new centre-back at the end of the season amid uncertainty over the future of captain Harry Maguire.

The English defender is set to remain at Old Trafford until the end of the season, but doubts remain over his future with United.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on the influence of Jose Mourinho in the early stages of his career

Casemiro has shone at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has been in phenomenal form for Manchester United since arriving from Real Madrid this past summer for €70 million.

The Brazilian has made 22 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

Ten Hag lauded Casemiro as the 'cement between the stones' upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

He has backed those sentiments up with assured and dominant performances in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

Casemiro has touched on the influence that former Manchester United manager Mourinho had to play in giving him confidence at the start of his career.

The Brazilian was handed his debut for Los Blancos by Mourinho after he joined the Galacticos from Sao Paulo in 2013 for €6 million.

He recalled a conversation he had with Mourinho during an interview with Cope in 2018:

"[He told me] 'I know you, you are good, and you are going to be the best central midfielder in the world'. e gave me this confidence, I left the dressing room believing that I was Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added:

"With the energy that he gave me, I was left believing that he was the best in the world. The confidence and energy that he gave me was incredible."

Casemiro made 336 appearances for Madrid, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League five times, and the La Liga title on three occasions, among other honors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

